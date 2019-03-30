Troy Foundry Theatre Announces April Productions of WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT

Hot off the heels of The Prohibition Project: Ilium Was, Troy Foundry Theatre is coming at you with something totally absurdist. Troy Foundry Theatre proudly teams up with Stages on the Sound and Scott Barrow (Tectonic Theatre Project, Stages on the Sound) to bring you White Rabbit Red Rabbit .

THIS PLAY IS SEALED INSIDE AN ENVELOPE.

With no rehearsal, no director, a different actor each night, and a script waiting in a sealed envelope on stage, internationally acclaimed "White Rabbit Red Rabbit" by Iranian writer and award-winning playwright Nassim Soleimanpour, is an audacious theatrical experiment and a potent reminder of the transgressive and transformative power of theatre. At the time of the plays inception, Soleimanpour was subjected to artistic repression in his native country. His words have escaped censorship and are awaiting your audience. Slyly humorous and audaciously pointed, this "theater entertainment meets social experiment" is unlike anything, and will make you question everything. White Rabbit Red Rabbit has been translated into more than 25 different languages and been performed over 1000 times. Troy Foundry Theatre is exhilarated to bring a performance piece of this caliber to Troy, NY. This is a short and limited run - tickets won't last long! For more information, please visit the Troy Foundry Theatre website at www.troyfoundrytheatre.com. You can contact the Troy Foundry Theatre by emailing troyfoundrytheatre@gmail.com.

"A playful, enigmatic, and haunting show that takes on a gravity that prickles your skin, and keeps taking unexpected turns that often lead us back to the relief of laughter. Any worthy theatrical experience is a dive down into a rabbit hole, where the destination is unknown. The distinction of White Rabbit Red Rabbit is that the performer moves right alongside us on the journey."

- Charles Isherwood, The New York Times

"Wildly unpredictable and completely unforgettable, White Rabbit, Red Rabbit is a punch in the air for self-expression; a testament to the power of words to transcend cultures and borders. You have to be there."

-New Zealand Herald

WHERE:

Collar Works in Troy, NY 621 River St, Troy, NY 12180

WHEN:

Sunday, April 7 @ 4pm

Monday, April 8 @ 7pm

Saturday, April 13 @ 7pm

Sunday, April 14 @ 7pm

Monday, April 15 @ 7pm

Tickets:

$12-$18 (plus online fees)

Tickets can be purchased ahead by visiting: https://whiterabbitredrabbittft.brownpapertickets.com/ Tickets will be sold at the door - CASH at the door is preferred.

About Troy Foundry Theatre:

Troy Foundry Theatre is a professional not-for-profit theatre company based in Troy, NY co-founded by David Girard (Artistic Director), Emily Curro (Producing Executive Director), and Alexandra Tarantelli (Director of Finance Operations). They explore the social issues of today by collaborating with a variety of artists from multiple disciplines to produce and perform new work and reinterpreted classics through the means of new writing, devising and immersive performances. They aim to produce live theatre and performance projects which will utilize extant writing, devised theatre, new media and/or original work. They strive to create theatre which is unique, thought-provoking and accessible to our community.

About Stages on the Sound:

The mission of Stages on the Sound is to create long-term performing arts education partnerships with schools, dynamic community outreach opportunities and innovative productions that enrich and transform students and families through theatre and the arts. Stages on the Sound was founded in 2005 and incorporated in 2006 as a 501(c)3 not for profit theatre company. The original mission of the company was the restoration of the Rosemary Open Air Theatre on the grounds of the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception Seminary in Lloyd Neck, NY overlooking Long Island Sound. Our founding members galvanized their vision to create a theatre company that provided quality theatre education and production during the clean-up weekends with friends, family and community members at the historic amphitheater. While the amphitheater project would remain elusive, Stages began its programming in earnest beginning with an educational residency at Huntington High School which culminated in a joint production of Romeo and Juliet. The residency and production allowed students to learn and perform alongside professional actors.

Since then Stages moved its base of operations to Brooklyn, NY and has produced almost 20 original productions for both student and adult audiences. In addition to these productions, Stages simultaneously developed its theatre education programs under the direction of our Director of Education, Scott Barrow. The education program began with an original introduction to Shakespeare performance tour and companion workshops entitled Shakespeare in ACTion. The tour has travelled to almost 100 schools. Stages launched a week-long sleepover Theatre Summer Camp at the Seminary for the Immaculate Conception in Lloyd Neck, NY for students from inner-city neighborhoods in 2012. Beginning in 2009 Stages began to pilot semester long performing arts residencies in elementary schools in Queens. Since that time, Stages has partnered with the Diocese of Brooklyn to provide long-term residencies to over 50 parochial schools in Brooklyn and Queens which provides film, playwriting and Shakespeare education to over 16,000 students every week. In the future, Stages is committed to expanding its arts residency programs with the same quality and attention we are known for, creating new partnerships with schools and community organizations and continuing to create new and inspiring works of theatre that capture the imagination of students, parents, teachers and adults alike.

About Scott Barrow:

Scott Barrow is a company member, and one of eight Master Teachers at Tectonic Theatre Project where he is an author of TTP's Book "Moment Work - Tectonic Theatre Project's Process of Devising Theatre." With Tectonic Scott helped to create and performed in Laramie Project: 10 Years Later, 33 Variations, Uncommon Sense and Album (Upcoming). Scott is an Artistic Associate at the Martha's Vineyard Playhouse, and the Artistic Director of Brooklyn's Stages on the Sound. Scott works as an actor, director, playwright and fight director in and around New York where he also teaches film-making, playwriting, and Shakespeare. On Broadway, Off Broadway, and regionally, he has collaborated on new works with such luminaries as Moises Kaufman, Michael Weller, Paul Rudnick, Mark Harelick, Stephen Belber, Eve Ensler, Adam Rapp, and Robert Brustein, while playing major roles at such theatres as the New York Theatre Workshop, SHAKESPEARE AND COMPANY, Arena Stage, Hartford Stage, The Wilma Theater, Commonwealth Shakespeare, The Arden Theatre, Arkansas Repertory, The Mint, Nevada Shakespeare in the Park, DC's Studio Theatre, New Repertory, The Geva, The Olney, The Vineyard Playhouse,

Trinity Rep, Cincinnati Playhouse, and New Jersey Shakespeare among others. Scott has taught at Drew University, The New School - School of Drama, Harvard University, Lehigh University and many others.

About Collar Works:

Collar Works is a non-profit art space located at 621 River St. in Troy, NY dedicated to supporting emerging and underrepresented artists, working in any media, exhibiting challenging and culturally relevant contemporary artworks. Expanding the current art vernacular in New York's Capital Region, Collar Works provides a venue for community dialogue focused on serious, provocative and spirited artworks. For more info visit http://collarworks.org.





