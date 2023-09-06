Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at Geva Theatre

Fall is here (kinda? It’s 90 degrees today), which means the return of theatre season and the coming-to-life once again of Rochester’s premiere regional theatre, Geva. And what better way to kick-off the season than with a timeless classic known to all, “The Wizard of Oz”, albeit flashier, sassier, and—somehow—probably even more heartwarming than the version you grew up watching.

“The Wizard of Oz” musical is, of course, based on the classic 1939 Judy Garland film which was, in-turn, adapted from the classic novel by L. Frank Baum. In it, young Dorothy Gale (Savy Jackson) is swept away by a tornado from her Kansas farm to the magical Land of Oz There, where she encounters a host of whimsical characters: good witches (Glinda, played by Rose’ of ‘Ru Paul’s Drag Race’ fame), bad witches, animals that talk (namely the Cowardly Lion, played by Pauli Pontrelli), scarecrows that walk (Easton Michaels), and things magical to behold. To find her way home, she must journey along the Yellow Brick Road to see the mysterious and all-powerful Wizard (Thomas Warfield) in Emerald City. Along the way, she makes new friends, but must also brave many dangers, including the Wicked Witch of the West (Jennifer Sanchez), who will stop at nothing to get her hands on Dorothy’s magical Ruby Slippers.

The magic of this “Wizard of Oz” production is in its ability to maintain all the pieces from the story that we know and love—the Ruby Slippers, the tornado, Glinda, Toto, etc.—while modernizing and layering-in pro-LGTBQ+ themes. This “Oz” cast is wonderfully diverse, bringing together folks of all backgrounds, identities, colors and sizes to stage a production that is fun and funny, sharp and impressive. In addition to a diverse cast, this “Oz” production also amplifies the message of acceptance with new imagery (namely a Toto that is fashioned after a handbag reading “Protect trans kids”), villainous anti-drag protestors, and an overall aesthetic that captures all the glamour of a top-tier drag show.

Geva’s “Oz” opted for an industrial production design featuring racks of costumes scattered about the stage, large TV monitors, and vaulted ceilings, a slightly chaotic and somewhat confusing design choice that—while certainly different—leaves the audience wondering if the intent was to give the show an industrial modern feel, or the impression that whole story takes place backstage at a television studio. I think (?) the latter, but that was never really woven into the narrative in a meaningful way. It doesn’t detract from the overall telling of the story, or the quality of the production in general, but you could have removed those elements altogether and not really lost anything.

Above all, this “Wizard of Oz” is FUN. The joy of this production spills out of the performers, off the stage and into the audience, with constant laughs, smiles, zingers, physical comedy and displays of love. It’s a testament, in particular, to the quartet at the center of the story—Dorothy/Jackson, Scarecrow/Michaels, Lion/Pontrelli, and Tin Man/Barnaby Reiter—who bring all the essential ingredients to their characters while also having a contagiously fun time doing it.

Geva’s “The Wizard of Oz” contains all the magic and whimsy of the original story, with added—and much welcome—themes of acceptance, diversity, and love. It’s playing until October 1st, for tickets and more information click here.