Pulitzer Prize-Winning PRIMARY TRUST To Open At Syracuse Stage

Syracuse Stage welcomes the new year with playwright Eboni Booth's “Primary Trust,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama about best friends, new beginnings and the undeniable power of everyday kindness.

Directed by Syracuse Stage associate artistic director Melissa Crespo (“Once,” “What the Constitution Means to Me,” “Native Gardens”), “Primary Trust” will run Jan. 22 to Feb. 9 in the Archbold Theatre at Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St., Syracuse, NY.

“Stage's production of ‘Primary Trust' is brought to life by a superb cast and creative team,” said artistic director Robert Hupp. “We're eager to share this timely play so beautifully directed by our associate artistic director, Melissa Crespo. It's just the right story at just the right time.”

In Cranberry, NY, a small town just east of Rochester, 38-year-old Kenneth has a good job, a great boss and Bert, the Best Friend a guy could ask for. But his boss is moving to Florida, the bookstore he works at is closing and Bert? Well, he's imaginary. As he confronts the traumas that led to his isolated existence, Kenneth must tend to old wounds, forge new friendships and let go of the things he no longer needs.

“Eboni Booth's beautiful play ‘Primary Trust' about friendship and the smallest of chances is exactly what we need in our sometimes-lonely world,” added Melissa Crespo. “I hope Central New York audiences will particularly appreciate a story that's set in their backyard.”

Garrett Turner (Kenneth) returns to Syracuse Stage after playing Anger in the world premiere of “Thoughts of Colored Man,” and he is joined by Bjorn DuPaty, making his Syracuse Stage debut as Bert. The actors reunite after sharing a dressing room as understudies for the Broadway production of “Thoughts of Colored Man” in 2022.

Rounding out the cast of “Primary Trust” are Eunice Woods as Corinna, Wally's Waiters and Bank Customers, Paul DeBoy (“Native Gardens,” “The Christians”) as Clay, Sam, and Le Pousselet Bartender and Armando Gutierrez (“Once”) as musician.

Bringing the fictional Central New York town of Cranberry to life is a design team that includes sets by Ann Beyersdorfer (“What the Constitution Means to Me,” “Yoga Play”), costumes by Carmen Martinez (“Once,” “What the Constitution Means to Me”), lighting by Alejandro Fajardo (who worked with Crespo's “El Otro Oz,” a NYTimes Critics Pick), sound by Syracuse Stage resident sound designer Jacqueline R Herter (“Once,” “What the Constitution Means to Me,” “Annapurna”) and original music by cast member Armando Gutierrez.

All evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. while all matinee performances begin at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $30 with discounts available for students and groups. Tickets may be purchased online at SyracuseStage.org, by phone at 315.443.3275 or in person at the Syracuse Stage Box Office. Pay-What-You-Will performances for “Primary Trust” are Jan. 22 – 26 inclusive; Prologue conversations, three pre-show discussions that take place one-hour before curtain on Jan. 26, Feb. 1 and Feb. 6; the Wednesday at 1 lecture will take place on Jan. 29 before the 2 p.m. matinee; the Post-show Talkback will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2 after the 7:30 performance.

Syracuse Stage has its open-captioned performances scheduled for Jan. 29 and Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. and Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m., as well as an audio-described performance on Sunday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. The Sensory Friendly/Relaxed performance of “Primary Trust” is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Syracuse Stage is pleased to announce the addition of Trivia Night, a new event for the 24/25 season. Free for ticket holders, Trivia Night invites audiences to go head-to-head for a chance to win exciting Syracuse Stage prizes, in a friendly competition hosted by “Jeopardy!” champion Dillon Hupp with free pizza. Trivia Night for “Primary Trust” will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance are required to participate. Pre-registration is recommended.

In conjunction with “Primary Trust,” Syracuse Stage will present a free reading of “Harvey” by Mary Chase. The play, about a man whose Best Friend is an invisible 6-foot-tall rabbit, won the Pulitzer Prize in 1945, was made into an Oscar-winning film starring Jimmy Stewart and was a major inspiration for Booth's “Primary Trust.” The reading will take place in the Archbold Theatre on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m., with free tickets available.

