PUCCINI'S GREATEST: A GALA OPERA CONCERT Comes to Art Park Next Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Art Park will present Puccini’s Greatest: A Gala Opera Concert on Sunday, July 14 at 2pm at the Artpark Mainstage Theater, 450 South 4th Street, Lewiston, NY. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased online at https://www.artpark.net/event/100079/puccinis-greatest-a-gala-opera-concert, by phone at 716.754.4375, or in person at 450 South 4th Street, Lewiston, NY.

Crafted by Michael Capasso, General Director of the New York City Opera, this performance is a tribute to the timeless works of Italian composer Giacomo Puccini, showcasing renditions of his most beloved arias. Immerse yourself in the captivating melodies of classics from La bohème, Madama Butterfly, Tosca, Turandot, and more, skillfully interpreted by the unmatched talents of three-time Grammy Award-winning soprano Latonia Moore, baritone Michael Chioldi, tenor Gregory Turay, soprano Kristin Sampson, soprano Tatev Baroyan, and tenor Dominick Chenes. Guided by Grammy Award-winning conductor Gil Rose, this mesmerizing journey through Puccini's repertoire will be complemented by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, the Artpark Festival Chorus, and additional artists to be announced.

Program includes selections from:

Le Villi

Edgar

Manon Lescaut

La bohème

Tosca

Madama Butterfly

La fanciulla del West

La rondine

Il tabarro

Suor Angelica

Gianni Schicchi

Turandot

Featuring:

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

Conducted by Gil Rose

Artpark Festival Chorus

Michael Capasso

Comments