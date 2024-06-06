Opera Saratoga to Kick Off Belmont Weekend With Live Performances at the Belmont Stakes

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As Saratoga Springs buzzes to life in anticipation of Belmont Weekend, so too does Opera Saratoga, the town's own professional opera company.

Under the sturdy reins of new Artistic and General Director, Mary Birnbaum, Opera Saratoga kicks off its season with a nod to the bettors of the sport, by presenting live performances to the 50,000 plus spectators of the Belmont Stakes on Friday, June 7 between races.

To open the races, sensational bass-baritone Aubrey Allicock will sing a stirring rendition of the National Anthem before the starting pistol. Second, the triple crown of men: Maximilian Jansen, Kyle Dunn, and Colin Aikins perform "Fugue for Tinhorns", from Guys and Dolls. "Can do!" Finally, "luminous and expressive" soprano Ariadne Greif will present the comical "Adelaide's Lament" also from the upcoming production of Guys and Dolls.

To cap off Belmont weekend, Opera Saratoga hosts its annual gala, its most significant fundraising event of the year, on Sunday, June 9 at the historic Canfield Casino. The company brings this evening of thrilling table games, live auctions, silent auctions and raffles, and copious food and drink to fans of opera and musical theater throughout the Capital Region and beyond.

The evening's entertainment will feature music from the Festival Artists of the company's 2024 season, and a special performance from Mikaela Bennett (Guys and Dolls' Sarah Brown). In addition, there will be a live Sotheby's-style auction, with a vast array of items to bid on, including vacation get-aways, Metropolitan Opera tickets, cooking classes, tickets to local concerts, and much more! Come experience the thrill of a live auction with auctioneer and emcee, Tom Stebbins.

"This season is a love letter to Saratoga Springs, paying homage to its history of racing and gambling, while also embracing its love and support of the arts" says Birnbaum. "I hope you will join us for our very exciting events!"

If you are interested in learning more about Opera Saratoga's 2024 season, visit www.operasaratoga.org.

