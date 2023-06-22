Monty Python's SPAMALOT Comes to Catskill This July

Comin' right up, for the third consecutive year in a row, an all-student cast will be taking over Catskill's award-winning Bridge Street Theatre for an eight performance, two-weekend run of a summer musical production. And this year, from July 13-23, it's gonna be the Tony Award-winning smash hit “Monty Python's SPAMALOT”.

Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy "Monty Python and the Holy Grail", “Monty Python's SPAMALOT” is an outrageous musical retelling of the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, featuring airborne cows, killer rabbits, inscrutable wizards, mysterious maidens, gorgeous showgirls, and farting Frenchmen. With a tuneful score by John Du Prez and Eric Idle, and an hysterically funny book and lyrics by Eric Idle, “SPAMALOT” is guaranteed to tickle your funnybone while reminding you to “always look on the bright side of life!”

Featured in the cast are Elisha Clause (King Arthur of Britain), Magnus Bush (Sir Lancelot the Homicidally Brave), Andrew Tran (Sir Robin the Not-Quite-So-Brave-as-Sir Lancelot), Micah Doig (Sir Dennis Galahad the Dashingly Handsome), Alexandra Hallam (Sir Bedevere the Strangely Flatulent), Michael Keck (Patsy), Jacob Leigh (Sir Not-Appearing-In-This-Show), Raven Lynch (King of the Swamp Castle), Madison Mudge (The Lady of the Lake), Paul Truncale (Prince Herbert), and Victoria Reese, Elizabeth Signoretti, Bella Truncale, and Louise Kieraldo as a host of others. The production will be directed by Michelle Storrs-Ryan, with choreography by Marcus McGregor, costumes by Cassie Berry-Smith, and sets and lights by John Sowle. Production Stage Manager is Kiara Vedovino.

“Monty Python's SPAMALOT” will be presented on Bridge Street Theatre's “Priscilla” Mainstage at 44 West Bridge Street in Catskill, NY. Performances take place Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm from July 13 – 23. Advance tickets are highly recommended and can be purchased online for $23 (with no additional service charge) or at the door prior to each performance (on a seats available basis) for $25. Tickets for patrons ages 18 and under are priced at only $10. And BST Season Subscribers pay only $20. For more information and to reserve your seats, visit the theatre online at bridgest.org/spamalot/ and follow the links you'll find there. Come to Catskill and laugh your fool head off this summer!

Events at Bridge Street Theatre are supported in part by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Governor of New York and the New York State Legislature and by Public Funds from the Greene County Legislature. Bridge Street Theatre's entire 2023 Season is sponsored by generous donations from Mary E. Barrett and Ted and Mary Neumann in memory of Helmut and Emily Neumann.