Mary Malaney and Friends to Perform Spooky Cabaret at Hangar Theatre

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Mary Malaney and friends will perform a Spooky Cabaret as part of the Hangar Theatre's Talent Under the Tent fall fundraiser on Sunday, October 11 from 3-5 p.m.

Malaney, whose Hangar Theatre credits include Waitress and Dear Evan Hansen, will be joined by fellow performers for an afternoon of songs from spooky and horror musicals. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Hangar Theatre's KIDDSTUFF Series.

The event will also feature Halloween-themed concessions, including apple cider, apple cider mimosas, apple cider donuts and Halloween cookies. Attendees can shop a vintage clothing and costume sale featuring pieces from the Hangar's stock of Mainstage and KIDDSTUFF productions from the past 15 years.

Guests are also invited to dress in costumes inspired by their favorite musicals and enter a costume contest for Hangar-themed prizes. Costumes are optional.

Tickets are $15 for students and artists and $25 for adults, with a $40 ticket option offering additional support for KIDDSTUFF.

Mary Malaney and Friends in a Spooky Cabaret will take place Sunday, October 11 from 3-5 p.m. under the Hangar Theatre's KIDDSTUFF tent.



Photo Credit: Rachel Philipson

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