Marky Ramone Brings MY LIFE AS A RAMONE to Patchogue Theatre

Legendary drummer for The Ramone's, Marky Ramone, hosts a live, interactive speaking engagement that includes vintage photos, video clips and previously unheard stories behind the music in "My Life As A Ramone" at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on April 29 at 8pm. Lobby and bar concessions open at 7pm.

When punk rock reared its spiky head in the early seventies, Marc Bell had the best seat in the house. Already a young veteran of the prototype American metal band Dust, Bell took residence in artistic, seedy Lower Manhattan, where he played drums in bands that would shape rock music for decades to come, including Wayne County, who pioneered transsexual rock, and Richard Hell and the Voidoids, who directly inspired the entire early British punk scene.

If punk has royalty, Marc became part of it in 1978 when he was knighted "Marky Ramone" by Johnny, Joey, and Dee Dee of the iconoclastic Ramones. The band of tough misfits were a natural fit for Marky, who dressed punk before there was punk, and who brought his "blitzkrieg" style of drumming as well as the studio and stage experience the group needed to solidify its lineup. Together, they would change the world.

