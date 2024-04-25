OFC Creations to Conclude 23-24 Broadway in Brighton Series With THE PRODUCERS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Closing out the 2023-2024 Season, OFC Creations will end their Broadway in Brighton series with a bang, with Mel Brook's The Producers, running May 9-26 in Rochester, NY.

The plot is simple: a down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, thereby bilking their backers (all "little old ladies") out of millions of dollars. Only one thing goes awry: the show is a smash hit! The antics of Max Bialystock and Leo Bloom as they maneuver their way fecklessly through finding a show (the gloriously offensive "Springtime for Hitler"), hiring a director, raising the money, and finally going to prison for their misdeeds is a lesson in broad comic construction.

With a truly hysterical book co-written by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan (Annie) and music and lyrics by Mr. Brooks, The Producers skewers Broadway traditions and takes no prisoners! It is a truly "boffo" hit, winning a record twelve Tony Awards with outrageous, in-your-face humor.

"I am so thrilled to be finishing up this season of our Broadway in Brighton Series with The Producers," shares Eric Vaughn Johnson, director, and co-owner of OFC Creations. "This musical is the laugh everyone needs right now. For our audience members who already love the show- this production is one not to be missed., and if this is a new one for an attendee, they in for a treat with this laugh-out-loud musical."

David Autovino, a proud member of Actors' Equity Association with a BFA in Theatre Studies, plays Max Bialystock in this production. David draws upon his extensive classical and musical theatre experience to bring characters to life, with WNY appearances at Geva Theatre Center, Artpark, Irish Classical Theatre and Shakespeare in Delaware Park. After starring alongside NFL star Michael Strahan in a series of national commercials, his career shifted to voiceover, commercials, and film. He now serves voiceover clients around the world from his home recording studio right here in Rochester, NY.​ David appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors in the United States.

OFC Creations is a family run company, owned and operated by both Johnson and husband Hunter Ekberg, who serves as Director of Theatrical Experiences. OFC is also known for their welcoming and nurturing environment and is home to LGBTQ+ programming and artists. It employs are 50 staff members, 10 of which are full-time, and has the largest theatre summer camp program in NYS.

The Producers is part of the Broadway in Brighton Series, comprised of six musical productions under the direction of Johnson, featuring professional actors from New York City, Los Angeles, and throughout the country. As part of the series, OFC Creations is becoming one of the few theaters in the nation to employ a full-time professional Resident Acting Company including Eric Schutt, OFC's first actor-in-residence this season, who stars in this production.

For more information on The Producers or to purchase tickets please visit https://www.ofccreations.com/theproducers or by calling 585-667-0954.