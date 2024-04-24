CABARET Comes to Blackfriars Theatre in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Experience the 1929 Berlin club scene with Blackfriars Theatre (795 East Main Street) for Kander and Ebb's Cabaret, running May 10th-26th.

Since 1967, Cabaret has been flooring audiences with its wit, satire, biting lyrics, and iconic characters borrowed from the real-life adventures of Christopher Isherwood, such as Sally Bowles and Fraulein Schneider. Set in Berlin's underground club scene amidst the surging political tensions of 1929, Cabaret explores social upheaval and sexual awakening through the eyes of a young American named Clifford Bradshaw.

Leading the creative team for this production is Blackfriars Theatre's artistic director, Brynn Tyszka. “As someone who's performed this show twice, I am thrilled to have a chance to shape the work as a director,” says Tyszka. “The show jumps from satire to romance to comedy to vaudeville to tragedy without pause—this is done to keep the audience on their toes until they're met with some hard truths later in the musical. Many of these truths are shockingly relevant in today's social and political climate, and the entire team feels the responsibility of honoring the original intention of the musical for today's audiences.”

“Cabaret is an iconic piece of theatre,” says Blackfrairs executive director, Mary Tiballi Hoffman. “It's dazzling, frightening, funny, naughty, and absolutely heart-wrenching. It's challenging in every sense of the word, and we're honored to get to tell this story at a time when its themes are still as relevant as ever. We hope it makes people think about what's going on in the world in 2024 and inspires them to rail against it instead of looking the other way.”

Blackfriars leadership is proud to receive support from the LGBT+ Giving Circle and The Community Foundation (as well as season sponsor, Trillium Health) for this production. “We knew we wanted this production to make our audiences feel like they were walking into the Kit Kat Klub,” says Tyszka. “Berlin was the birthplace of sexual freedom during this time, and it was important to us to display a celebration of the LGBTQIA community proudly and honestly through the inclusive world of the Klub. We're thrilled that these community-affirming organizations are recognizing and supporting that endeavor!”

The team notes that this production is expected to sell out (certain performances already have). Audiences can see Cabaret at Blackfriars Theatre through May 26th.

The Cabaret cast includes Gaby Arroyo (Frenchie, et al), Cynthia Brito (Texas), Stevie Burggraaf (Lulu), Sammi Cohen (Fraulein Kost), Philip Detrick (Cliff), Joshua Gleason (Max, et al), Jacob Goldberg (Victor, et al), Drew Jensen (Emcee), Mary Krickmire (Fraulein Schneider), Lea Mancarella (Fritzie, et al), Abbie C. Morgan (Helga), Kit Prelewitz (Rosie), Jess Ruby (Sally Bowles), Jason Rugg (Ernst Ludwig), Donald Sheffrin (Herr Schultz), Ian Yates (Bobby), and Natasha Youngman (Hans, et al). The show is directed by Brynn Tyszka, musically directed by Andy Pratt, and choreographed by Mandi Lynn Griffith.