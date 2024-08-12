MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS to be Presented At The CENTER In Rhinebeck

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The CENTER for Performing Arts will present its upcoming production of Agatha Christie's "Murder on the Orient Express," adapted by Ken Ludwig and directed by the talented Emily DePew.

Showcasing the brilliant Michael Britt in the iconic role of Hercule Poirot, this performance invites audiences to step into a world of intrigue and suspense. The breathtaking set will showcase hand-painted designs by renowned Broadway scenic artist Richard Prouse. It will transport theatergoers on board the legendary Orient Express, providing a vivid and captivating backdrop for this gripping mystery.

"Murder on the Orient Express" is the epitome of a classic murder mystery, making it the perfect finale to your summer. Audiences will be on the edge of their seats as the plot unfolds in masterfully woven twists and turns, revealing hidden secrets and suspenseful climaxes that only Agatha Christie can deliver.

This production is dedicated to Lou Trapani, who passed away in July of this year. Trapani served as The CENTER's Artistic and Managing Director for 25 years, and his legacy of passion and creativity continues to inspire us.

Performances will run from August 23 through September 8, with tickets priced at just $25. This is a not-to-be-missed opportunity to step into another world filled with intrigue, gorgeous sets, and unforgettable performances. Join us for an evening of theater excellence that brings one of the greatest mysteries to life on stage.

For tickets, please visit centerforperformingarts.org or call us at 845-876-3080

