MEN ON BOATS to Open at Blackfriars Theatre in Rochester

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Blackfriars Theatre will present Men on Boats, running October 22nd-November 1st.

This historical comedy by Jaclyn Backhaus follows John Wesley Powell and his insane yet loyal crew during their 1869 expedition to chart the course of the Colorado River. This rollicking historical pageant chronicles the crew's perilous voyage as they navigate rapids, ration dwindling supplies, work through interpersonal conflicts, and most importantly: name landmarks after themselves. Inspired by Powell's actual travel logs, Backhaus's nimble and ingenious script is provocative, laugh-out-loud theatre, infusing America's historic myths of male conquest with a sly blast of satire.

Leading the charge for this production is Blackfriars director, Rachel Solomon. “I have been intrigued and excited by this show since I first saw a production nearly 10 years ago,” says Solomon. “There is so much of our history as a country that we are not aware of. Men on Boats allows us to get a glimpse into the dangers and excitement these men faced while acknowledging the untold history of marginalized people in the US. Plus, there's a surprising amount of humor, heart, danger, and drama throughout the show!”

The “untold history” of the piece was indeed a large factor in determining whether the play would make it to the Blackfriars boards. “I think what excited our play selection committee the most about this piece was that it's a history play that is not only accessible to a modern audience, but also hilarious,” says Blackfriars artistic director, Brynn Tyszka. “The playwright's intention of telling the stories of cis-gendered White men—but employing only artists who are purposefully not cis-gendered White men—is an ingenious way to honor the legacy of these events while also highlighting the privilege that these historical figures enjoyed (and likely took for granted). It takes a special mix of courage and honor to love your country while also acknowledging and even poking fun at its flaws. We believe that Men on Boats strikes this balance perfectly in a way that audiences can't help but appreciate.”

Blackfriars Theatre provides an intimate theatre-going experience, with 126 seats in a wraparound configuration—audiences are never more than thirty feet from an actor on stage. Because of the limited seating, it is recommended that patrons purchase their tickets early to ensure availability. Audiences can see Men on Boats at Blackfriars Theatre from October 22nd-November 1st.

The Men on Boats cast includes Sonni Amoroso (Bradley), Trish Annese (John Colton Sumner), Rachel Cardiel (The Bishop/Seneca Howland), Yakira Capri Coleman (O.G. Howland/Tsauwiat), Katelyn Machnica (William Dunn), Marge Mattioli (Old Shady), Sara Mayer-Fried (John Wesley Powell), Kiefer Schenk (Frank Goodman), Delia Tillan (Hawkins), and Laura Varela (Hall). Men on Boats is directed by Rachel Solomon.

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