Lynn Nottage's SWEAT to Open at Capital Repertory Theatre in Two Weeks

Capital Repertory Theatre is getting ready to open its first show of 2024, Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Sweat” by Lynn Nottage. Based on interviews with residents of Reading, Pennsylvania, Nottage brings her breathtaking storytelling to characters and situations that have become far too recognizable in the heart of de-industrialized America. “Sweat” begins previews Friday, March 8, opens Tuesday, March 12 and runs through Sunday, March 31. The show is directed by Margaret E. Hall, associate artistic director at theREP.

Nottage, also known for her Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Ruined” and the book for Broadway's “MJ,” tells the story of a group of steelworkers who spend a good amount of their time at a local hangout. Resentment explodes when one of the regulars gets a promotion and delivers the news that the factory is cutting jobs and wages. The friends find themselves pitted against each other and an act of violence changes everything forever.

Jovan Davis (Chris) was recently on the MainStage at theREP in “A Midsummer Night's Dream.” Davis is an actor based in New York City and has written several poems as well as a full-length play and is currently working on his first TV pilot. Michael Pemberton (Stan) recently starred as Erastus Corning in Albany-based “The True.” Pemberton has many credits including “Mamma Mia” and “The Farnsworth Invention” on Broadway but also numerous television and film credits like “The Equalizer,” “The Family Stone,” “Blue Bloods” and many more. Inga Ballard (Cynthia) is making her debut on theREP stage. Her recent credits include “Chicken & Biscuits” at Crossroads Theatre Company and “Familiar” at the Wooly Mammoth Theatre. She has also performed in the first and second National Tours of “Ragtime.”

LeeAnne Hutchison (Tracey) will be making her debut at theREP. Her Off-Broadway credits include Tennessee Williams' “A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur,” Ellen McLaughlin's “Septimus and Clarissa,” “God Shows Up,” and more, as well as many film and television credits. William Oliver Watkins (Brucie) has previously performed in “Hamlet,” “The Three Musketeers” and “Romeo & Juliet” as well as “The Endgame,” New Amsterdam” and other television credits. Christopher James Murray (Evan) has performed Off-Broadway in “The Falling Season,” “W;t,” “The Tyrannicides” as well as “How To Be A Good Listener” on Amazon Prime.

David Gow (Jason) is a NYC-based actor who was last seen onstage in “Hamlet” at Shakespeare & Company opposite Christopher Lloyd and Finn Wittrock. In addition, he has many regional and NY theatre performances under his belt as well as television, including “The Good Fight” (CBS) and “Madam Secretary” (CBS). Kathleen Carey (Jessie) is a Capital Region staple having performed in the area for more than thirty years and finally making her debut at theREP. Her most recent appearance was as the title role in Harbinger Theatre's acclaimed production of “Mrs. Packard.” Other recent appearances include “Typhoid Mary,” “Hurricane Diane” and “Good People.” Another local casting is John Martinez Soliz (Oscar), a senior at University at Albany and will be performing in his second play, both of which were written by Lynn Nottage.

In addition to Hall directing, the creative team includes Scenic Designer Brian Prather, Lighting Designer Shelby Loera, Projection Designer Kylee Loera, Costume Designer Elivia Bovenzi Blitz, Sound Designer Jeffrey Salerno, hair by Michael Dunn and Venue Moultrie as well as Fight Choreographer Kyle Vincent Terry.

Previews for “Sweat” take place at theREP, 251 N. Pearl St., Albany, Friday, March 8-10. Opening night is Tuesday, March 12, sponsored by Columbia Development Companies. Regular performance times March 12-31 are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday with matinees 3 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Sundays.

Tickets range from $25 - $57. For tickets and information, call the box office 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday at (518) 346-6204 or visit the button below. The box office at theREP will open 60 minutes before show time.

Special events:

Preview Weekend – Friday, March 8-10

Ticket holders can enjoy a drink on the set for photo opportunities.

Opening Night–Tuesday, March 12

Includes complimentary, post-show champagne toast and dessert sponsored by Columbia Development Companies.

Chef's Table–6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19

Hors d'oeuvres will be provided by local restaurants/cash bar.

ASL Performance–3 p.m. Saturday, March 23

This performance features sign language interpreters. To request access to the designated seating section, please call the box office at (518) 346-6204.

Thirsty Thursday–6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28

Includes light fare and tasting samples from local breweries, cideries and distilleries.

Behind the Scenes–1 p.m. Sunday, March 31

12:30 p.m., complimentary coffee and pastry before the presentation.

A pre-show presentation with Producing Artistic Director Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill. This special conversation is free and open to the public.