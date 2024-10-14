World Premiere Of THE SUMMER LAND Begins At The Company Theatre In November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THE SUMMER LAND, the first production of The Company Theatre's 2024-25 mainstage season takes the stage Nov. 8-17 at the historic Temple Building Theater, 50 Liberty Pole Way, in downtown Rochester.

The world premiere of a new work by Chicago playwright and Geneseo alum Kate Royal, and directed by The Company Theatre Artistic Director Carl Del Buono, THE SUMMER LAND tells the origin story of the Spiritualist Movement, which had its roots in the Rochester area in the mid-1800s. The ensemble of characters includes historic Rochesterians the Fox Sisters, Amy and Isaac Post, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and Frederick and Anna Douglass, among others.

“In 1848, Rochester was the center of political and religious progress in this country,” said Royal. “It was a time of social upheaval and enlightenment, where much of American identity was being forged and huge questions were being asked. I wanted this play to capture that sense of urgency and possibility.”

To prepare for this production, Royal, Del Buono and cast members traveled to the Lily Dale Assembly, the Spiritualist compound southwest of Buffalo, to get a sense of the history of the movement and how it has carried on through the present.

“This is a uniquely Rochester story, and as fate – or some other force, perhaps – would have it, we are running during the 175th anniversary of the Fox Sisters' first public demonstration at Corinthian Hall, which was a short distance from the Temple Theater,” Del Buono said. “It feels meant to be and I couldn't be more honored to be part of this talented group of actors bringing Kate's words to life.”

The cast includes Erin Kate Howard as Amy Post; Kit Prelewitz as Leah Fox; Jess Ruby as Maggie Fox; Liz Preston as Kate Fox; Christopher C. Conway as Isaac Post; Philip Detrick as Elisha Kent Kane; Sammi Cohen as Elizabeth Cady Stanton/Mrs. Kane; Cynthia Brito as Anna Murray Douglass; Onosejere Ugbenin as Frederick Douglass; Brian Tan - Josiah Bissel/John Fox; Eddie Coomber as Charles Redfield/Henry Stanton; Liam Jameson Enright as Benjamin Franklin/Andrew Jackson Davis; Ian Yates as William Levingston/Peter; and Campbell McDade Clay as Mary Redfield/Greta.

The production opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, and continues with performances at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, with a talk-back with the cast and creative team following Sunday's performance. The production continues with the following week with 7:30 p.m. performances Thursday, Nov. 14- Saturday, Nov. 16, and a final performance 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. The Saturday, Nov. 16 performance will feature ASL interpretation.

Tickets are $28 general admission, and $25 for students and seniors 65+, and are available through The Company Theatre Box Office https://www.thecompanytheatreroc.org/box-office. Special group rates of parties of 10 or more may be purchased by contacting info@thecompanytheatreroc.org.

