Kel Mitchell To Star In ANYTHING GOES at OFC Creations

OFC Creations will present Anything Goes, starring Kel Mitchell, April 3-19, 2025, as part of the "Broadway in Brighton" series. Mitchell is a two-time Emmy Award-nominated actor, producer, comedian, and youth pastor, best known for his roles on Nickelodeon's "Kenan and Kel" and "All That".

Packed with music, dance, and laughs, Anything Goes sets its sails regarded as delightful, delicious, and de-lovely. As the S.S. American heads out to sea, two unlikely pairs set off on the course to find true love, proving that sometimes destiny needs a little help from a crew of tap-dancing sailors, exotic disguises, and some good old-fashioned blackmail. Peppering this hilariously bumpy ride are some of musical theatre's most memorable hits from Cole Porter including 'I Get a Kick out of You,' 'You're The Top,' 'It's De-Lovely,' and of course, 'Anything Goes.'

"Theater has always been a part of my foundation as a performer," says Kel Mitchell. "I'm honored to be a part of Anything Goes and can't wait to take audiences on this fun and exciting journey."

"Anything Goes has the trifecta of entertainment: classic Cole Porter music, tap dance, and laughs," shares Eric Vaughn Johnson, Executive Director of OFC and director of the production. "The addition of Kel Mitchell really elevates this modern adaptation and showcases the comedy and upbeat spirit of this classic musical."

This saucy and splendid classic musical has a whole new flair in this updated version for modern audiences, featuring a cast of professional performers from across the country. Anything Goes was adapted from the 1987 Broadway revival, originally produced by Lincoln Center Theatre.

