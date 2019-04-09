IN THE MOOD: A 1940s Musical Revue Comes to Patchogue Theatre

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts presents America's Big Band musical, In The Mood: A 1940s Musical Revue, on Wednesday, April 17 at 7p.m.. Ticket prices range between $29 - $59, plus applicable fees. Purchase online, by phone or at the box office. For more information, visit PatchogueTheatre.org, call the Patchogue Theatre Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

Much more than a concert, In the Mood features singers, dancers, and the sensational String of Pearls Orchestra celebrating America's Greatest Generation through the music of Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Artie Shaw, Benny Goodman, Harry James, Erskine Hawkins, The Andrews Sisters, Frank Sinatra and more.

By recreating the best popular music and songs of the late 1930s and the 1940s, In the Moodaspires to promote the memory of this most significant time in American history. America's Swing Era - the happy-go-lucky era before WWII - was the last time when everyone listened and danced to the same style of music. The music arrangements of these American songs evoke powerful emotions even in people who were born decades after WWII. This music moved the Nation's SPIRIT and helped to sustain the nation's morale during World War II, arguably the pivotal event of the 20th Century.

Starting in 1993, World USO selected In the Mood to be an official entertainment for the 50th Commemoration of World War II. From 1994 to 2019 this show has traveled to over 48 states, Canada, Europe, New Zealand and Australia (four times). In the Mood has performed in major performing arts centers, arenas, state fairs, prestigious corporate events, and an Inaugural Ball for President Clinton's second term. Each year the tour continues to build momentum, adding performances in more cities across the country.

Creator and producer Bud Forrest is a Juilliard trained pianist and conductor who served as accompanist for the official U.S. Air Force chorus, The Singing Sergeants. He compiled the greatest music from the swing era into a revue about the big band era and the influence of this music before, during, and after the WWII years. The second act is experienced as a moving tribute to those who fought in the war and to all veterans - even today's.





