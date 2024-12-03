News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Hoff-Barthelson Music School Will Host Placement Auditions for Youth Orchestra Program

Auditions are on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, from 7:15 to 10:00 pm. 

Hoff-Barthelson Music School has announced the upcoming placement auditions for its prestigious Youth Orchestra Program. Young musicians are invited to showcase their talents during auditions for the Chamber Orchestra and Festival Orchestra on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, from 7:15 to 10:00 pm. 

The Chamber Orchestra is designed for intermediate musicians in grades 6-10, focusing on enhancing technical skills and musicality in a supportive environment. "We aim to cultivate not only technical proficiency but also a love for music within our students," said Leandro Gazineo, Director of Orchestra Programs. "Our Chamber Orchestra provides a strong foundation for young musicians to thrive."

For high school students, the Festival Orchestra represents the pinnacle of orchestral achievement, showcasing exceptional musical artistry and a commitment to excellence. This premier ensemble challenges its members to reach new heights in their musical journey, performing a sophisticated repertoire that fosters both individual growth and ensemble cohesion. "Being part of the Festival Orchestra is a significant accomplishment," Gazineo emphasized. "It not only reflects a student's hard work and dedication but also serves as a steppingstone to further musical opportunities."

For audition requirements and to request an audition time, visit www.hbms.org or call the school at 914-723-1169.



