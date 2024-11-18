Hardscrabble Theater Announces New Comedy Improv Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hardscrabble Theater will present a night of comedy and improvisation on Saturday, November 23rd at 8 p.m., at St. Thomas Episcopal Church.

Under the direction of the talented John Passadino, the Hardscrabble Comedy Improv troupe will deliver a unique, fast-paced performance driven by audience suggestions, unexpected twists, and side-splitting humor.

William Cherno will set the tone as MC for the evening, guiding the audience through each hilarious sketch and game. Featured performers include Jamie Jones, Meredith Daniels, Matthew Thomas, Stacey Portmore-Davies, Joe DiPietro, Sarah Berkowitz, Robert Domingo, and Amy McGorry. Together, they bring years of improv experience and comedic timing that will leave audiences in stitches.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased in advance on Eventbrite. This is an 18+ event due to mature themes. Limited seating is available, so get your tickets early to guarantee a spot!

