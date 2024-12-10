GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE is Coming to Chrysler Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



​

The Golden Girls are back and better than ever with a stage show that's more exciting than a trip to the Rusty Anchor. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue will start with two shows on March 16 at Capitol One Hall in Tysons, VA with a stop on March 25 at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk, VA.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13, and can be purchased online and at the Scope Arena box office. A very special VIP experience ticket includes the best available seats and photos with the actors on the Golden Girls set after the show..

Picture it. United States, 2025. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue brings the sassiest seniors to stages around the country for one more hurrah. We find Sophia out on bail after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring for retirees. Blanche and Rose have founded CreakN, a thriving sex app for seniors. And Dorothy is trying to hold it all together with help from a new (much) younger sex-crazed lover. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue allows audiences to relive the heartfelt hilarity of the four ladies who never stopped being best friends.

Pre-sale available Thursday, December 12 at 10AM with code: CHEESECAKE. Tickets on sale Friday, December 13 at 10AM

Comments