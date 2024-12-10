Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards
GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE is Coming to Chrysler Hall

The performance will take place on March 25.

Dec. 10, 2024
The Golden Girls are back and better than ever with a stage show that's more exciting than a trip to the Rusty Anchor. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue will start with two shows on March 16 at Capitol One Hall in Tysons, VA with a stop on March 25 at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk, VA.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13, and can be purchased online and at the Scope Arena box office. A very special VIP experience ticket includes the best available seats and photos with the actors on the Golden Girls set after the show..

Picture it. United States, 2025. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue brings the sassiest seniors to stages around the country for one more hurrah. We find Sophia out on bail after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring for retirees. Blanche and Rose have founded CreakN, a thriving sex app for seniors. And Dorothy is trying to hold it all together with help from a new (much) younger sex-crazed lover. Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue allows audiences to relive the heartfelt hilarity of the four ladies who never stopped being best friends.

Pre-sale available Thursday, December 12 at 10AM with code: CHEESECAKE. Tickets on sale Friday, December 13 at 10AM




