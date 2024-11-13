GOD OF CARNAGE Play Reading to be Presented by Tangent Theatre & The Moviehouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tangent Theatre Company, based in Tivoli NY, has presented a series of pop-up play readings over the past year, with their next performance a presentation of a modern classic: GOD OF CARNAGE by Yasmina Reza (translated by Christopher Hampton); to be held Saturday, December 7, 2024 in the premier Theater 3 at The Moviehouse in Millerton, NY at 7pm, doors open 6pm; wine, beer and light snacks available in the stylish upstairs lounge. Tickets are $10 via online purchase, with donations to Tangent also accepted. Set in a Brooklyn townhouse, this dark comedy examines human behavior, social themes and self-absorption, as two sets of parents confront the aftermath of a playground altercation. God of Carnage was awarded the 2009 TONY for Best Play, Best Direction and Best Leading Actress for Oscar-winner Marcia Gay Harden (original Broadway cast also included Jeff Daniels, Hope Davis and James Gandolfini).

The reading will feature Tangent's premier ensemble: Jeffrey Doornbos, Molly McClarnon, Audrey Rapoport and Tangent's Artistic Director Michael Rhodes (Doornbos, Rapoport and Rhodes are members of Actors' Equity Association). Actor and voice-over artist Steven Young will read stage directions; Tracy Carney directs; produced by Andrea Rhodes. Tangent's readings have become a popular series in Tivoli and beyond, often presented in pubs, restaurants or unique intimate spaces - including the Stissing Center in Pine Plains, The Tin Barn in Clermont and Tivoli's Village Hall. Actors read the plays with scripts in hand, and no props, miming or blocking; stage directions are read to orient the audience, move the story along and help visualize the play. Tangent's readings over the past year have all enjoyed sold out shows.

The Moviehouse offers an artsy, creative setting for this comedic satire, and a way to bring arts enthusiasts together for unique theater: "We are big fans of The Moviehouse and know it will be an ideal environment for us. Going into a new space, we wanted to present a very Tangent-like experience. God of Carnage is the perfect Tangent play - powerful, collar grabbing and even reflective" says Michael Rhodes. The theater's General Manager Jeremy Boviard adds "The Moviehouse is always striving to offer our community an ever-expanding variety of programming. Partnering with Tangent Theatre Company presents an exciting opportunity to showcase the type of live performance experience we're actively seeking to cultivate."

GOD OF CARNAGE by Yasmina Reza (translated by Christopher Hampton), play reading Saturday Dec. 7, 2024 @ 7pm, in Theater 3 @ The Moviehouse, 48 Main Street, Millerton NY (doors 6pm); Tickets @ $10 can be purchased online; seating is general admission: https://bit.ly/ TMH-Tangent-God-of-Carnage. Theater accessible via stairs or elevator.

Tangent Theatre Company was founded in New York City in 2000 by Hudson Valley natives/married couple Andrea & Michael Rhodes, and the late Keith Teller, and re-located to Tivoli in 2009. Tangent is a professional theater company known for intimate character driven productions, their new plays festival and their popular pub readings.

Comments