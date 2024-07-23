Franklin Stage Company to Present Yolanda Bush and The Cool Water Collective

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Franklin Stage Company will present a music concert featuring Yolanda Bush and The Cool Water Collective, August 2-4 at Chapel Hall in Franklin, NY. “What a treat to bring this fantastic music group to FSC,” said Patricia Buckley, Franklin Stage Company's Artistic Director. “Our audience loves music and we're thrilled to bring this versatile group to our stage!”

Yolanda Bush has been singing and drumming for over four decades. As an accordion-playing, African American youth from the south side of Chicago, she studied trumpet and choral music, and performed with numerous ensembles, including a brief stint with the Chicago Youth Symphony. Growing up surrounded by music, Ms. Bush became versatile in numerous styles including Blues, Jazz, Rock, and R&B.She is both a vocalist and a drummer. A prolific songwriter, she has performed extensively as a solo guitarist and singer/songwriter. She has toured the U.S., Italy, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, and elsewhere performing with artists such as Gwen Avery, Alexander Belkin and The Road Band, Mark Fox and Sonic Nomads. Her influences range from Etta James, Aretha Franklin, Miles Davis, and Jimmi Hendrix to Joni Mitchell, Igor Stravinsky, and Claude Debussy. She currently resides in Upstate New York. “Music pulls us together to stomp our feet, clap our hands, nod our heads, and transport us beyond time and place,” said Ms. Bush.

Ms. Bush brings The Cool Water Collective to the Franklin Stage Company—a flexible ensemble of stellar musicians who are already well known in the Southern Tier, each of whom is also an expressive and highly accomplished band leader. Ms. Bush will be joined by Wyatt Ambrose on guitar, Joe Damone on drums, Tim Iversen on keyboards, and Evan Jagels on bass. This combination of artistry, nuance, passion, and swagger promises an unforgettable experience melding Blues, Jazz, Rock, and R&B.

Showtimes for Yolanda Bush and the Cool Water Collective are Friday, August 2nd and Saturday August 3rd at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, August 4th at 5:00 pm. All shows take place at Chapel Hall, 25 Institute Street in Franklin, NY. Admission is free—suggested donation is $25 per person. For reservations, visit www.franklinstagecompany.org. Programming at the Franklin Stage Company is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.

