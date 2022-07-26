Franklin Stage Company Presents BRICKTOP, LEGEND OF THE JAZZ AGE

Franklin Stage Company, Delaware County's only admission-free professional theater, will present Bricktop, Legend of the Jazz Age, a new play with music by Cathey Sawyer August 5-21 at Chapel Hall, in Franklin, NY. FSC's production will be the regional premiere of the play.

Bricktop, Legend of the Jazz Age is a two-act play with music that tells the story of Ada "Bricktop" Smith from her humble beginnings in Alderson, West Virginia through her career as a cabaret performer and club owner that took her around the world, made her the companion of royalty, a favorite of writers and musicians, and the "Doyenne" of café society in Jazz Age Paris. "Bricktop is a fascinating story about a legendary American entertainer almost lost to history" said Co-Artistic Director Leslie Noble. "Cathey Sawyer's play brings her to life so we can get to know this powerful, fascinating woman and the world she inhabited."

The character Bricktop directly addresses the audience in this cabaret piece, telling her story through memory and music, and performing songs from her early years as an entertainer. Also recounted are stories from her famous club, Chez Bricktop, where such giants of 20th century culture as Cole Porter, F. Scott Fitzgerald, John Steinbeck, and Jack Johnson drank, dined and mingled. Directed by Rodney S. Hudson, the show features actress Gabrielle Lee, who created the role in the original production in 2018. Bricktop is the story of jazz, of racial relations, and of African-Americans in performance and in Paris before and after WWII. "Bricktop was full of life and personality, a huge presence, a fun storyteller, and a welcoming spirit," said Ms. Lee. "I love performing this play because, to quote Ada herself, '"I get to bring together strangers from all classes and parts of the world and make a party on stage!'"

FSC will comply with all current CDC and NY State Covid regulations, and mask wearing is strongly recommended. Updates to FSC Covid policy can be found on their website.

The Franklin Stage Company season runs through August 21 at Chapel Hall, 25 Institute Street in Franklin, NY. Please note all evening shows have a curtain time of 7:30 pm. Bricktop will also have Saturday matinees at 3:00 pm and Sunday shows at 5:00 pm. General Seating. Admission is free-suggested donation is $25 per person. For more information and reservations, visit www.franklinstagecompany.org. Programming at the Franklin Stage Company is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.