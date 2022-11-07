Fort Salem Theater Seeks Local Talent For SPRING AWAKENING

Warm up those vocal cords, Fort Salem Theater has announced auditions for their upcoming production of Spring Awakening! The musical primarily features singing actors who appear 16-20 years old, plus two non-singing adult roles. Auditions are to be held December 5th and 6th, 2022 from 6:00PM-9:00PM, scheduled in 5-minute audition appointments made at www.FortSalem.com/auditions.

Based on Frank Wedekind's groundbreaking and controversial play, Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik's brilliant rock score and searingly emotional book take the story of sexual awakening, youth revolt, and self-discovery into a new century. It's 1891, and grown-ups hold all the cards. Headstrong Melchior and naive Wendla stumble into each others' arms, passionate and curious, while anxious Moritz struggles to live up to the stringent expectations of society. With only each other for guidance, this group of young men and women travel the fraught and rocky path of adolescence, discovering their bodies, their minds, and themselves along the way. An electric, vibrant celebration of youth and rebellion, Spring Awakening fuses issues of morality, sexuality, and rock and roll into a story that packs a powerful emotional punch. The Tony Award-winning musical contains mature content.

The popular musical is directed by Brian Clemente, who makes his Fort Salem Theater debut with the production. Clemente has a BA in Theatre and English Literature from SUNY Geneseo, and an MFA in Theatre Directing from Stony Brook Southampton. Recently, his work in the Capital Region has included A Little Night Music, The Glorious Ones, and The Wild Party for Schenectady Light Opera Company, and Erma Bombeck: At Wits End for Curtain Call Theater. Professionally, he served as Assistant Director for Stephen Hamilton on the American Premiere of Angry Young Man at Urban Stages in New York City, and for the Guild Hall production of All My Sons starring Alec Baldwin and Laurie Metcalf.

Performers are asked to prepare approximately 1 minute of any Broadway or pop uptempo song that best showcases their voice. An accompanist will be provided, and performers are asked to bring sheet music in the appropriate key. Singing from the show is welcome, but not required. Cold readings from the script and a dance call will be offered at callbacks. Those unable to attend in-person auditions should submit a video to Kyle@FortSalem.com no later than Thursday, December 1.

Rehearsals will begin in February 2023 and will typically be held Sundays from 6PM-10PM, Monday-Thursday from 7PM-10PM and occasional Saturday mornings, pending the availability of the cast and the needs of the show. However, the actual schedule will be determined by the cast and director's availability. A full calendar will be provided by the first rehearsal. Each actor will receive a minimum of two complimentary tickets. Actors who participate in 2023 productions will also receive a free 12-month invitation to opening weekends for all MainStage productions. At this time, housing, travel & performance stipends are not available.

Spring Awakening performs for Fort Salem Theater's mainstage March 17-26, kicking off the theater's 2023 season. For more information, visit www.FortSalem.com.