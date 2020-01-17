Faculty Concert Announced At Hoff-Barthelson Music School - February 7

The Hoff-Barthelson Music School Faculty Concert Series continues on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 7:30 pm with a performance of works in celebration of the School's 75th Anniversary. Works featured on the program are from the time of the School's founding and include Amy Beach's Piano Trio; Witold Lutosławski's Dance Preludes and his arrangement of Variations on a Theme by Paganini for two pianos, four hands; Leonard Bernstein's sublime Sonata for Clarinet and Piano; and Dmitri Shostakovich's Piano Trio No. 2 in E minor, for violin, cello and piano, Op. 67.

Faculty performers are cellists Maxine Neuman and Peter Seidenberg; pianists Vered Reznik, Gerald Robbins, Eleonora Rotshteyn, and Tomoko Uchino; and violinists April Johnson and Eriko Sato. Joining the faculty are guest artists Sam Sadigursky, clarinet; and Elke Velazquez, piano.

Admission to the concert is $20, $15 for seniors (60+) and free of charge for students. Tickets can be ordered by calling 914-723-1169, or e-mailing hb@hbms.org. and are also available for purchase at the door. Program and performers subject to change.





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You