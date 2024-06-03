FROM NEW YORK, YOU DON'T GET A DIVORCE To Have Two-Show Special Engagement At Park Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



What happens when five die-hard New Yorkers---Brooklyn to the bone and Manhattan to the marrow---meet up at a story slam at the Park Theater and share their secrets and triumphs in story and song? They celebrate the city and swear they'll never leave. They are devoted, true blue, convinced no other place can surpass Oz. And yet...Wait, what's

that about a cider donut? The sunsets? Warren Street?

Based on Lou Craft's 19 poems published in the New York Times (and 1 in Chronogram) set to music by Frank Sanchez, with a cast of six performers, and band trio, "From New You Don't Get A Divorce" is a funny, warm and clever new cabaret.

"It was kismet," says Craft, on her relationship with Sanchez. "We have a mutual friend, Louise O'Hanlon. We separately spoke to her about how I needed a composer and he needed a lyricist. The rest, as they say, is history."

This is the first of two musicals the duo have written together, with another in development. "It's a very exciting time. When things run smoothly, we are George and Ira Gershwin. When we come to an impasse, Gilbert and Sullivan. But always, always, friends and partners in rhyme."

"From New York You Don't Get A Divorce" will play for two nights only at the Park Theater in Hudson, NY. 723 Warren St., Hudson, NY 12534

Showtimes for the 2-Show Special Engagement are 7:30pm, Wednesday June 19th and Thursday, June 20th, 2024.

Starring Adara Blake, Julie Feltman, Matt Giroveanu, Caitlin Langstaff and Gertjan Meijer.

Band includes: Jude Roberts on electric bass, Frank Sanchez on piano, and Jon B. Woodin on percussion.

Tickets available at ParkTheaterHudson.com

