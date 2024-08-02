FANDOM FEST NY 2024 Welcomes Stellar Line-Up of Celebrity Guests for August Event

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The highly anticipated Fandom Fest NY is back for its third year at Proctors with a new all-star roster of celebrity guests.

At Fandom Fest, set to take place Aug. 10-11 at Proctors, fans can look forward to exclusive panels, autograph sessions and photo opportunities with some of the biggest names in pop culture.

Celebrity Guests:

Phil LaMarr – Known for his work on “Samurai Jack,” “Futurama” and “Justice League.”

Mo Collins – Famous for her roles in “MADtv,” “Parks and Recreation” and “Fear the Walking Dead.”

Elizabeth Maxwell – Voice actress for “Attack on Titan,” “RWBY” and “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.”

Caitlin Glass – Recognized for her voice roles in “Fullmetal Alchemist,” “My Hero Academia” and “One Piece.”

Cedric Williams – Voice actor known for “Hunter x Hunter,” “The Promised Neverland” and “LEGO City Adventures.”

Keone Young – Actor known for “Deadwood,” “Mulan” and “G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero.”

Susanne Blakeslee – Voice actress for “The Fairly OddParents,” “Kingdom Hearts” and “Shrek.”

Candi Milo – Renowned for her roles in “Dexter's Laboratory,” “My Life as a Teenage Robot” and “Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends.”

Katie Griffin – Known for her work on “Sailor Moon” and “Totally Spies!.”

Linda Ballantyne – Voice actress for “Sailor Moon” and “Avengers: United They Stand.”

Adam Nimoy – Director and son of the legendary Leonard Nimoy, known for his work on “For the Love of Spock.”

Robin Curtis – Actress famous for her role as Saavik in “Star Trek III: The Search for Spock” and “Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home.”

Gui DaSilva-Greene – Stunt performer and actor known for his work on “Black Panther,” “The Mandalorian” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

Also featuring Fandom Fest favorites like the Geek Garage (sponsored by Keeler Motor Car) which gives everyone a chance to get up close and personal with the legendary rides that have driven our imaginations for decades; the e-sports tournament hosted by Claim to Fame Entertainment (sponsored by Logical Net); the Dragon Dungeon with a treasure trove of tabletop texts; the Arcade Arcade (sponsored by Apex Entertainment) with old-fashioned arcade games thanks to Saratoga Silverball Show; the Ten-Forward Room, an immersive Trekkie experience; And the Cosplay Contest which features incredible handmade costumes spanning fandoms across comics, movies, TV, web series, anime and video games.

Thank you to our additional sponsors Adirondack Beverage, Rivers Casino and Landing Hotel, Premiere Transportation and Capital 360 Photobooth.

Fandom Fest NY will also feature a variety of panels, workshops and exclusive merchandise for fans to enjoy. Passes are available now at fandomfest.org and fans are encouraged to purchase them early to secure their spot at this must-attend event.

