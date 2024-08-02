FANDOM FEST NY 2024 Welcomes Stellar Line-Up of Celebrity Guests for August Event

Fandom Fest is set to take place August 10- 11 at Proctors.
The highly anticipated Fandom Fest NY is back for its third year at Proctors with a new all-star roster of celebrity guests.
At Fandom Fest, set to take place Aug. 10-11 at Proctors, fans can look forward to exclusive panels, autograph sessions and photo opportunities with some of the biggest names in pop culture.
Celebrity Guests:
Also featuring Fandom Fest favorites like the Geek Garage (sponsored by Keeler Motor Car) which gives everyone a chance to get up close and personal with the legendary rides that have driven our imaginations for decades; the e-sports tournament hosted by Claim to Fame Entertainment (sponsored by Logical Net); the Dragon Dungeon with a treasure trove of tabletop texts; the Arcade Arcade (sponsored by Apex Entertainment) with old-fashioned arcade games thanks to Saratoga Silverball Show; the Ten-Forward Room, an immersive Trekkie experience; And the Cosplay Contest which features incredible handmade costumes spanning fandoms across comics, movies, TV, web series, anime and video games.
Thank you to our additional sponsors Adirondack Beverage, Rivers Casino and Landing Hotel, Premiere Transportation and Capital 360 Photobooth.
Fandom Fest NY will also feature a variety of panels, workshops and exclusive merchandise for fans to enjoy. Passes are available now at fandomfest.org and fans are encouraged to purchase them early to secure their spot at this must-attend event.
Videos