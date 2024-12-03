Empire Training Center For The Arts Opens Applications For Stagecraft And Technology Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



EMPIRE TRAINING CENTER FOR THE ARTS (ETCA), a new not-for-profit workforce development initiative at the historic Chance Theater in the City of Poughkeepsie has opened applications for its Stagecraft and Technology program. The program is designed for adults interested in seeking careers in the performing arts and will train students to be professional stagehands and audio and video technicians. Applications are open to all adults ages 18 and over who have received a high school diploma or GED. No previous experience in the performing arts is required.

Empire Training Center for the Arts (ETCA), co-founded by veteran arts leaders Trish Santini and Frank Butler, is in response to a longstanding need to provide professional training for communities historically underrepresented in the arts, to develop well-prepared technical and administrative employees, and to create a more equitable arts sector. There is also a need to serve the growing segment of adults who seek an accessible, high-quality education outside the conventions of colleges and universities, providing an alternative pathway to a meaningful career.

The 10-month, 3-day a week, workforce program is designed for adults to build meaningful careers through a comprehensive approach and curriculum: skills-based and experiential training, values-driven learning, industry relationship building, mental health habits, cultural experiences and employment placement.

“We've had many conversations over the last few years about the value of vocational training and the opportunity to apply those principles to a variety of jobs in the performing arts. We have had the privilege of building our decades-long careers in various cities and organizations, and we want to leverage our expertise, relationships, and rigor to support and train a new generation of arts professionals in technical and administrative jobs focused on historically underrepresented communities. While our industry is making progress, until there is equitable representation in every room every time, there is much work to do, and our goal is to meaningfully contribute to sustainable change. We are very excited to be in residence at The Chance Theater and in the City of Poughkeepsie and are grateful to Walkway Group and this community for their partnership and enthusiasm for Empire Training Center for the Arts,” Santini and Butler said.

To learn more and to apply, visit: https://www.empirearts.org/apply/.

