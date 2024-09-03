Eddie Griffin to Perform at Chrysler Hall in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A popular comedian turned actor who started his career on-stage as a dare, funnyman Eddie Griffin has built an ever-growing fan base since jumping onto the comedy scene in 1990. Griffin's new comedy tour makes at a stop at Norfolk's Chrysler Hall on Saturday, February 22 for one night only! Tickets go on sale at Ticketamster.com and the Scope Arena box office at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 6.

Born in Kansas City, Missouri, Eddie was voted class clown three years in a row in high school. His first love was always dance and by the young age of 16, he opened his own dance studio and was choreographing the Kansas City Chiefs half-time shows. But all of that would soon change when one night his cousin dared him to go on stage at the local comedy club Sanford and Sons where he was told to do three minutes. He performed off-the-cuff for 45 minutes successfully. It was then that Griffin purchased a one-way ticket to Los Angeles to pursue his dream of becoming a stand up.

He played The Pastor opposite Dave Chappelle, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in 2018's Academy Award Winning feature film A Star is Born. His Showtime Comedy Special Eddie Griffin: Undeniable debuted on Showtime in February 2018 to rave reviews. Comedy Central honored Eddie as one of the Top 100 Greatest Stand-Up Comedians of all time.

Griffin has conquered not only the stage, but the silver screen as well, appearing in more than 50 films and numerous television shows. Griffin is a gifted actor, dancer, choreographer and singer in domestic and foreign territories around the world.

Tickets for Eddie Griffin Live on Saturday, February 22 at Chrysler Hall go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 6. Tickets can be purchased at the Scope Arena Box Office and at Ticketmaster.com. For more information visit SevenVenues.com.

