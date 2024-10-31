DISCORD Comes to the Bridge Street Theatre in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An American, an Englishman, and a Russian walk into…hey, stop me if you’ve heard this one. Coming to Catskill November 14-24, 2024, the closing production in Bridge Street Theatre’s 10th Anniversary Season – Scott Carter’s outrageous comedy “The Gospel According to Thomas Jefferson, Charles Dickens, and Count Leo Tolstoy: Discord”.



Sparks fly when all three of these old dead white guys find themselves trapped together in Purgatory until they’re able to crank out (if they can) an acceptable new translation of the Four Gospels. It’s Monty Python meets Jean Paul Sartre in this hilarious intellectual slugfest from the pen of the former executive producer of “Real Time with Bill Maher”. Featured in the cast are Brian Linden (Thomas Jefferson), Jason Guy (Charles Dickens), and Zach Curtis (Leo Tolstoy). Carmen Borgia directs and designs the sets and sound, with lighting design by Eric Leary, and costumes by Michelle Rogers. Production Stage Manager is Hannarose Manning.



“Discord” will be presented on Bridge Street Theatre’s “Priscilla” Mainstage for eight performances only – Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm from November 14 – November 24. The theatre is located at 44 West Bridge Street in the Village of Catskill, NY, just steps from the town’s historic Main Street. For more details and to purchase advance tickets, visit bridgest.org/discord/. Tickets will also be sold at the door 30-minutes prior to each performance on a space available basis.



Want a little food for thought along with your laughs? We’ve got ya covered. Come spend a little time in Purgatory with Jefferson, Dickens, and Tolstoy and find out whether or not they can manage to agree long enough to escape to either Heaven – or Hell!

