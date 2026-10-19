DARLIN' to Make World Premiere at Bridge Street Theatre

NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Bridge Street Theatre will present the world premiere of “Darlin',” a new play by two-time PEN USA Award in Drama recipient Michelle Carter, November 5–15, 2026. Directed by Katy Early, the production features Barbara Pitts, Amanda Duarte, and Phil Mansfield.

Carter developed the play in part at Bridge Street Theatre, which hosted a workshop and reading of an earlier draft in 2026.

Who was your mother before she was your mother?

Kate has just lost the teaching job that has defined her life for nearly three decades. Her mother, Liza, is nearing the end of hers. Between them lie years of arguments, obligations, and extravagant family stories that Kate knows aren't true. With time running out, an unconventional caregiver offers Kate a journey into her mother's past.

In San Francisco in 1958, sixteen-year-old Liza arrives to live with the mother who abandoned her. Each has imagined what the other will be like—and what being reunited might make possible. Moving between the present and the past, “Darlin'” brings biting humor to three generations of mother-daughter relationships as Kate discovers the life her mother has never shared with her.

Playwright Michelle Carter's honors include two PEN USA Awards in Drama, the Susan Glaspell Award, the Ebell Playwright Prize, and an NEA Literature Fellowship. Her plays have been produced and developed at the Moscow Art Theater, The Donmar Warehouse, Playwrights Horizons SuperLab, Center Theater Group, Asolo Repertory Theatre, and Bridge Street Theatre, among others.

Director Katy Early develops and directs new work in theatre, musical theatre, and opera, with credits at The Tank, the cell theatre, City Lyric Opera, and MassOpera. She serves as associate artistic director of Boston's Catalyst New Music and recently co-founded the Brooklyn artist collective Scoby NYC with playwright Annie Rasiel.

Barbara Pitts* co-created and performed in Tectonic Theater Project's “The Laramie Project,” including its stage productions and HBO film, and is a co-author of “Moment Work: Tectonic Theater Project's Process of Devising Theater.” Her recent credits include the national tour of Tectonic's “Here There Are Blueberries” and “The Price” at Shakespeare & Company.

Amanda Duarte is a New York-based writer and performer whose credits include “Snatch Adams and Tainty McCracken Present It's That Time of the Month” at Soho Rep and performances at Joe's Pub. Her long-running reading series, “Dead Darlings,” is now also presented in Kingston. She reunites with longtime collaborator Carter after previously appearing in her play “How to Pray.”

Phil Mansfield began acting professionally as a child and has worked in television and regional theatre nationwide. His recent Hudson Valley credits include Duke Senior in “As You Like It” and Lord Montague in “Romeo and Juliet” with Catskill Mountain Shakespeare, as well as “The Skin of Our Teeth” and “Three Sisters” with Voice Theatre.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 15 Hrs 50 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Love Theater in Central New York? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Don't Miss a Central New York News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming