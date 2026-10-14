Bridge Street Theatre to Host Halloween Fundraiser Event

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This Halloween, Bridge Street Theatre is inviting the community to party for a purpose! On Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 7:00 to 11:00 PM, the theatre will host “Dancin' with the Dead,” a Halloween fundraiser featuring dancing, live MainStage karaoke, a $500 Best Costume prize, and a cash bar—all in support of the theatre's artistic and educational programming.

The celebration offers audiences and neighbors an opportunity to support the productions, performances, and educational experiences that make Bridge Street Theatre a vibrant part of Catskill's cultural life. Proceeds help sustain the theatre's work, from paying the artists and arts educators who bring these experiences to life to maintaining its 12,000-square-foot performing arts facility in the heart of Catskill.

In Bridge Street Theatre's dark and moody Speakeasy, DJ Michael V, creator of Primal Disco and Medicine Disco, will keep the dance floor moving with favorite songs by legendary artists who've left this world but whose music lives on. Known for creating vibrant, inclusive dance spaces where self-expression is celebrated and consent is sexy, Michael brings his signature authentic, irreverent, and heart-open spirit to the Halloween festivities.

Meanwhile, “Karaoke with the Living” takes over the Bridge Street Theatre MainStage, hosted by Lady Gigi of G-Spot Karaoke fame. Guests can take their turn performing live onstage or settle into the audience to enjoy the show. Rock and roll! Musical theatre! Pop! Whatever your specialty, come warmed up and ready to go FULL OUT!

Costumes are encouraged, with a $500 prize for Best Costume. Whether guests arrive dressed to haunt, dazzle, or delight, the evening promises plenty of Halloween fun. A cash bar will be available throughout the evening.

Tickets are $20 for standard admission, with a limited number of $10 discounted tickets available. Guests can also purchase a $30 “Help Someone Out” ticket, which includes a $10 contribution toward making discounted admission available to another attendee. Ticketing fees apply. The event is for guests ages 21 and older.

Can't join the celebration? Donations of any size are welcome at https://bridgest.org/support/.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 15 Hrs 46 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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