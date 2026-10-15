Peter Samelson's PHENOM to Open at Bridge Street Theatre

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This Halloween Weekend, Bridge Street Theatre invites audiences into a world where reality begins to bend. Acclaimed magician and mentalist Peter Samelson brings “PHENOM” to the theatre's MainStage Friday, October 30, through Sunday, November 1, for an extraordinary theatrical exploration of illusion, memory, perception, and the limits of the senses.

Drawing on five decades of acclaimed theatrical magic, Samelson presents impossible coincidences, uncanny revelations, and moments that challenge what audiences believe is possible. Through a combination of magic, mentalism, and theatrical storytelling, “PHENOM” asks audiences to reconsider the boundaries between perception and reality.

Staged in collaboration with international textile installation artist Karen St Pierre, “PHENOM” features the U.S. debut of her evocative work in a perfect fusion of master illusion and haunting surrealism.

A recipient of the Merlin Award for Lifetime Achievement, Samelson has built an extraordinary career as a magician, performer, and theatrical illusion designer. He is a co-founder of New York City's long-running Off-Broadway magic show “Monday Night Magic” and has created illusions for Broadway and other theatrical productions, including “Leap of Faith,” “Harvey,” and the national tour of “Pippin.”

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 15 Hrs 53 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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