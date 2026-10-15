Peter Samelson's PHENOM to Open at Bridge Street Theatre
The Merlin Award-winning magician draws on five decades of theatrical magic to explore memory, perception, and the boundaries between reality and illusion.
This Halloween Weekend, Bridge Street Theatre invites audiences into a world where reality begins to bend. Acclaimed magician and mentalist Peter Samelson brings “PHENOM” to the theatre's MainStage Friday, October 30, through Sunday, November 1, for an extraordinary theatrical exploration of illusion, memory, perception, and the limits of the senses.
Drawing on five decades of acclaimed theatrical magic, Samelson presents impossible coincidences, uncanny revelations, and moments that challenge what audiences believe is possible. Through a combination of magic, mentalism, and theatrical storytelling, “PHENOM” asks audiences to reconsider the boundaries between perception and reality.
Staged in collaboration with international textile installation artist Karen St Pierre, “PHENOM” features the U.S. debut of her evocative work in a perfect fusion of master illusion and haunting surrealism.
A recipient of the Merlin Award for Lifetime Achievement, Samelson has built an extraordinary career as a magician, performer, and theatrical illusion designer. He is a co-founder of New York City's long-running Off-Broadway magic show “Monday Night Magic” and has created illusions for Broadway and other theatrical productions, including “Leap of Faith,” “Harvey,” and the national tour of “Pippin.”
Love Theater in Central New York? Join The Community!
Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.Learn More
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Come From Away
CenterStage Theatre at the JCC (10/10-10/25)
|
Arthur and Friends Make A Musical
Cohoes Music Hall (2/23-3/26)
|
Microcosm
The Party Theater (10/17-10/17)
|
Eureka Day
Eureka Day (2/26-3/21)
|
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
Cohoes Music Hall (12/10-12/20)
|
PHENOM: Magic & Mentalism with Peter Samelson
Bridge Street Theatre (10/30-11/01)
|
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
The Longacre Theatre (11/01-11/01)
|
Green Day's American Idiot
Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (11/13-11/15)
|
A Good Farmer
Rochester Community Players (10/16-10/24)
|
Les Misérables
Cohoes Music Hall (7/13-8/08)