Composers Concordance to Present Pizza Pizzicato at St. John's in the Village

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Saturday, February 8th, 2025 at 7pm, Composers Concordance will present Pizza Pizzicato at St. John's in the Village. The event will feature the virtuosic saxophonist Todd Rewoldt alongside the CompCord String Quartet, performing newly-written compositions for this unique sonic combination. The famous New York staple Grandaisy Bakery will provide their renowned gourmet pizzas for the reception. Some of the music will reflect the pizza theme, including 'Death Metal Pizza' by YouTube sensation Jared Dines, arranged by Todd Rewoldt, and 'That's Amore' by Harry Warren, with its iconic opening line by lyricist Jack Brooks "When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie," arranged by Gene Pritsker.

Other featured compositions on the program include 'The Death-Devil Rages Against the New Moon' by Dennis Bathory-Kitsz and 'Sillage' by Gene Pritsker, as well as music by Dennis Brandner, Dan Cooper, Jay Rodriguez, Daniel Schnyder, Ann Warren, and Amy Wurtz.

The concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.

Performance Details

Composers Concordance Presents

Pizza Pizzicato

Alto Saxophonist Todd Rewoldt Joins CompCord String Quartet to Perform Contemporary Compositions, and Grandaisy Bakery Provides its Famous Gourmet Pizzas!

Saturday, Feb. 8th, 2025 at 7pm

St. John's in the Village

218 W 11th St, NYC

Comments