Composers Concordance and Vox Novus to Present Andrew White Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Saturday, November 9th, 2024 at 5:30pm, Composers Concordance, in association with Vox Novus, presents 'Andrew White - Baritone & Electronics'. The program features trailblazing new compositions, including Ed Martin's 'The Future,' Carlotta Ferrari's 'Requiem,' Ronen Shai's 'Spark,' and Gene Pritsker's 'I Knew A Woman, from Poetic Subjects Eternal,' plus music by Dan Cooper, Burton Goldstein, and Robert Voisey.

A champion of Art Song and contemporary music, Andrew White has distinguished himself in recitals of French mélodie, Lieder, and contemporary American art song, including numerous premiere performances. He was selected to participate in the Cleveland Art Song Festival six times, appearing as a featured artist on the 1996 festival. He won the VARN competition in 1997 and was First Prize winner of the 1995 Richardson Awards Vocal Competition. While he was a student, Andrew White was granted a full scholarship to study in Switzerland with Gerard Souzay and Dalton Baldwin. In 1995, he made his New York recital debut in Weill Recital Hall of Carnegie Hall in a program devoted to the songs of Cleveland composer Frederick Koch. One review hailed him as "... a formidable interpreter ... Every song composer should be so lucky with collaborators."

The concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.

Performance Details

Composers Concordance

Andrew White - Baritone & Electronics

Co-Presented with Vox Novus

Saturday, November 9th, 2024 @ 5:30pm

The Delancey

168 Delancey St, NYC

TICKETS

$10 at the door

Facebook

Live Stream

Composers

Dan Cooper, Carlotta Ferrari, Burton Goldstein, Ed Martin, Gene Pritsker, Ronen Shai,

Robert Voisey

Performers

Andrew White - baritone

Comments