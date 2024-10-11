Composers Concordance and Vox Novus to Present Andrew White Performance

The performance will take place on November 9, 2024.
On Saturday, November 9th, 2024 at 5:30pm, Composers Concordance, in association with Vox Novus, presents 'Andrew White - Baritone & Electronics'. The program features trailblazing new compositions, including Ed Martin's 'The Future,' Carlotta Ferrari's 'Requiem,' Ronen Shai's 'Spark,' and Gene Pritsker's 'I Knew A Woman, from Poetic Subjects Eternal,' plus music by Dan Cooper, Burton Goldstein, and Robert Voisey.
A champion of Art Song and contemporary music, Andrew White has distinguished himself in recitals of French mélodie, Lieder, and contemporary American art song, including numerous premiere performances. He was selected to participate in the Cleveland Art Song Festival six times, appearing as a featured artist on the 1996 festival. He won the VARN competition in 1997 and was First Prize winner of the 1995 Richardson Awards Vocal Competition. While he was a student, Andrew White was granted a full scholarship to study in Switzerland with Gerard Souzay and Dalton Baldwin. In 1995, he made his New York recital debut in Weill Recital Hall of Carnegie Hall in a program devoted to the songs of Cleveland composer Frederick Koch. One review hailed him as "... a formidable interpreter ... Every song composer should be so lucky with collaborators."
The concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.
Composers Concordance
Andrew White - Baritone & Electronics
Co-Presented with Vox Novus
Saturday, November 9th, 2024 @ 5:30pm
The Delancey
168 Delancey St, NYC
$10 at the door
Composers
Dan Cooper, Carlotta Ferrari, Burton Goldstein, Ed Martin, Gene Pritsker, Ronen Shai,
Robert Voisey
Performers
Andrew White - baritone
