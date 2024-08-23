Composers Concordance Presents Interpretations Of Chuck Connelly's Paintings

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Sunday, September 22nd, 2024 at 5pm, Composers Concordance will host an event where composers, musicians and poets gather at the home studio of renowned artist Chuck Connelly to interpret his paintings through music and words.

Connelly rose to fame in the 1980's and was immortalized by Martin Scorsese in the film New York Stories. However, he shunned the commercial art world, and for the past 25 years has lived as a recluse in his Victorian home in Philadelphia, surrounded by over 5,000 of his paintings.

Paintings to be featured include: Animals in the Street (1994), The Bride (1982), David Bowie(2016), Deflating Earth (2022), Forward Flash (1979) and Monkey Family (2011).

Performers are Charles Coleman (voice), Lynn Bechtold (violin), Dan Cooper (alto flute), Franz Hackl (trumpet), Carli Muñoz (piano), Gene Pritsker (guitar) as well as the CompCord Murderer's Row of Poets: Peter Carlaftes, Carlinious M, Robert C. Ford, Kat Georges, Erik T. Johnson, Jim Kempner and Imelda O'Reilly.

The concert will be livestreamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.

In person attendance is limited. If interested, please contact robertcf.nyc@gmail.com.

Staying in rotation for 41 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Gene Pritsker and Shanan Estreicher. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.

Comments

SPONSORED BY OFC CREATIONS THEATRE