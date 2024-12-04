Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards
TikTok sensation and comedian Nurse John has announced a new tour date on April 12 at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk, VA.

By: Dec. 04, 2024
Comedian Nurse John Comes To Chrysler Hall This April
Known for his unique brand of humor that combines raw, real-life nursing experiences, Nurse John has amassed over 7 million followers on TikTok and now brings his comedy to an even wider audience.

After the initial 32 shows sold out, The Short Staffed Tour will now reach even more major cities, giving fans from coast to coast another chance to see the viral comedian live. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will extend into 2025, with new dates through May, stopping in cities like Ottawa, Toronto, Philadelphia, Norfolk and more before wrapping up in Hollywood, CA, on May 30 at the Dolby Theater. 

Nurse John first gained recognition during the pandemic with an emotional TikTok post about the challenges of nursing. Since then, he has transformed his insights into a relatable and comedic performance that resonates with audiences of all backgrounds.

Each show captures the spirit of his TikTok fame, where he rose to popularity by candidly portraying the highs and lows of nursing through personal stories and his fictional character, Nurse Pam—a no-nonsense alter ego who voices what every nurse is really thinking. The tour also complements his popular podcast, I Beg Your Pardon, launched in 2023, which quickly earned international acclaim, including a spot in South Korea’s top 40 podcasts.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 6th at 10:00 AM local time at LiveNation.com. Tickets for the performance at Chrysler Hall can be purchased at the Scope Arena box office and at Ticketmaster.com. For more information visit SevenVenues.com.




