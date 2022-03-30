Chenango River Theatre Announces 2022 Season

The greater Binghamton area's only professional, non-profit Equity theatre, Chenango River Theatre, under the direction of new Producing Artistic Director Zach Curtis will open their 2022 season on June 3. Leading off the season is one of the most sought after and produced plays in the country, the outrageous gender-bending comedy Men On Boats by Jaclyn Backhaus. Next will follow a fantastic musical revue, I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, which ran off-Broadway for over 5000 performances, Yasmina Reza's sly and witty comedy Art, about fragile male friendships takes the stage in late August. The month of October brings a haunting season closer, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, in a chilling adaptation by Jeffrey Hatcher, one of the most prolific playwrights in the country.

Performances for all shows will be Thursday-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. with 2 p.m matinees on Sundays.

The entire 2022 Season is sponsored by Fred and Sandra Weitsman and Pete and Karen Raymond

MEN ON BOATS, by Jaclyn Backhaus

June 3 - 26, Directed by Kiara Pipino (SUNY Oneonta)

Co-Produced by Edward Jones

Ten explorers. Four boats. One Grand Canyon. Men on Boats is the true(ish) history of an 1869 expedition where a one-armed captain and an insane yet loyal crew set out to chart the course of the Colorado river. Inspired by John Wesley Powell's actual travel logs, Backhaus' nimble and ingenious script is provocative, laugh-out loud theatre, performed by a diverse female-only cast who infuse America's historic myths of male conquest with a sly blast of satire.

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE, By Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts

July 15 - August 7, Directed by Kory Yamada (Rapid City, South Dakota)

Co-Produced by Davidson Fox, Jim and Beth Daniels, and NBT Bank.

A riotous musical confronts any of the preconceived notions you've ever had about dating, romance, marriage, lovers, husbands, wives and in-laws, but were afraid to admit! This hilarious revue pays tribute to those who've loved and lost, to those who've fallen on their faces at the beginning of romance and to those who've dared to ask, 'Say, what are you doing Saturday night?'

ART, By Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton

August 26 - Sept. 18, Directed by Craig Johnson (Minneapolis, MN)

Co-Produced by IBM and Anonymous.

Serge has purchased a very expensive work of modern art: a 5' x 4' painting of white diagonal lines on a white canvas. Marc cannot believe that his friend could possibly spend so much money on such a piece. And Yvan just wants everyone to get along. Winner of the 1998 Tony Award for Best Play, this show is a timely exploration of the complex layers of friendship and how even the closest friends can turn on one another.

DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher

October 7-23, Directed by Zach Curtis (Producing Artistic Director, CRT)

Co-Produced by Raymond Corporation and Jim and Debbie Dyal.

In the fog-bound back alleys of Victorian-era London, Dr. Henry Jekyll experiments with 'tinctures and powders' which unleash his other self - Edward Hyde, a sensual and villainous alter ego free to commit the sins Jekyll is too civilized to comprehend. Robert Louis Stevenson's classic is adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, one of the most prolific and critically acclaimed playwrights in contemporary American theatre. This show will mark the directing debut of new Producing Artistic Director Zach Curtis.

Season tickets start at $90 to see all four of the shows. Season tickets are available starting April 1 online at www.chenangorivertheatre.org, using any credit card or PayPal. Individual tickets to specific shows will go on sale April 22. Season tickets can also be purchased by calling the box office starting April 1: 607-656-8499.

To request a season brochure, email info@chenangorivertheatre.org or call 656-8499 and leave your name, address and phone.

Chenango River Theatre's intimate, air-conditioned 99 seat theatre is just 15 minutes north of Binghamton at 991 State Highway 12, Greene, NY. CRT operates under annual contract with Actors' Equity Association, the national association for professional actors and stage managers in the United States - the same actors you see on television, in film and at major theatres across the country.