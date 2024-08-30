Cast Announced for Fort Salem Theater's THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fort Salem Theater has announced the cast for its upcoming production of The Drowsy Chaperone, running from September 27 through October 6, 2024.

Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Book and Best Original Score, this delightful show is a loving tribute to the Jazz Age musical, filled with show-stopping song and dance numbers. With music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison, and a book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar, The Drowsy Chaperone promises an evening of hilariously madcap entertainment.

The plot follows an endearing theater fan, known as the "Man in Chair," who plays his favorite record—a fictional 1928 musical called The Drowsy Chaperone—and suddenly, his dingy apartment transforms into a glamorous Broadway set. The story within the show comes to life, featuring a cast of eccentric characters: two lovers on the brink of marriage, a bumbling best man, a desperate theater producer, a dim witted hostess, gangsters disguised as pastry chefs, a self-proclaimed "ladies man", and, of course, an intoxicated chaperone. As chaos ensues, the audience is treated to a hilarious, toe-tapping escape into the world of 1920s musical theater.

The cast features Matt Demarco as the charming and witty "Man in Chair," with guest artists Rebecca Paige returning to FST to take on the role of the titular "Drowsy Chaperone." Courtnie Harrington stars as the glamorous "Janet Van De Graaf," alongside Michael Nichols Pate as the dashing "Robert Martin." The cast also includes Miriam Lerner as the quirky "Mrs. Tottendale," Johnathan Nichols Pate as "Underling," Anthony Jones as "George," Edgar Richie as "Feldzieg," and Tara Fox as the bubbly "Kitty." The mischievous gangsters are portrayed by Liam Reynolds and Kyle West, with Shawn Morgan as the suave "Aldolpho," and Alanah Grant as the daring "Trix." The ensemble features Mea Cleary, who also serves as dance captain and understudy for Janet, Neeley, and Adrienne Guss, who understudies for Kitty.

Directed and music directed by John Norine Jr., with choreography by Rebecca Paige, The Drowsy Chaperone is brought to life by a talented creative team, including scenic design by Charles J.I. Krawczyk, lighting design by John Norine Jr., and costume and prop design by Rebecca Paige. The production is stage managed by Milo Briele and produced by Kyle West.

Tickets for The Drowsy Chaperone are on sale now, ranging from $20 to $36, and can be purchased at FortSalem.com or by calling 518-965-9200. The box office is open for in-person purchases on Mondays and Tuesdays from 1PM to 5PM.

