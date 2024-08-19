Carl Holder's OUT OF ORDER to be Presented at Bridge Street Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's a game! It's a play! It's an experiment in truly connecting with the audience, testing the limits of intimacy and the roots of performance. And Carl Holder's remarkable new solo show “Out Of Order” is coming to Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre for eight performances only August 29 – September 8.

Originally conceived to be performed in people's living rooms, “Out Of Order” is an up-close and personal experience unlike any you've ever had in a theatre before – one that'll leave you stunned, moved, and on the verge of tears when you aren't laughing your ass off. 50 index cards with written instructions on them are placed in a bin. Some contain characters, stories, confessions; others prompt group activities involving the audience. At each performance, Carl selects one card at a time and performs the instructions written on it in whatever order the universe dictates. So no two performances are ever quite the same. And true to the play's initial creative impulse, Bridge Street Theatre will be presenting “Out Of Order” in the cozy confines of its Speakeasy lobby space, with couches and chairs scattered about and Carl performing in and around the audience. PLEASE BE ADVISED: due to the intimate nature of the piece (and the venue itself), audience members will end up in close proximity both to the performer and to their inner selves. Prepare accordingly.

“Out Of Order” will be performed Thursdays – Sundays from August 29 – September 8. Thursday – Saturday performances begin at 7:30pm, Sunday performances at 2:00pm. Seating is limited and all seats are unreserved. Bridge Street Theatre is located at 44 West Bridge Street in Catskill, NY. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit bridgest.org/out-of-order/

You're smart. You go to the theater. But when was the last time you were just present? Can you even remember simpler days? Who did you think you could be once? Come over and play with your friend Carl. It won't hurt! You've never experienced anything like this before. Come prepared to laugh, cry, and have the way you see the world changed forever.

Events at Bridge Street Theatre are supported in part by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Governor of New York and the New York State Legislature and by Public Funds from the Greene County Legislature. Bridge Street Theatre's entire 2024 Season is sponsored by a generous donation from Mary E. Barrett.



Performance Calendar:



Bridge Street Theatre will present

OUT OF ORDER

a solo show created and performed by Carl Holder

Photos by Rhys Evan Whitmore

Production Stage Manager: Hannarose Manning

August 29 – September 8, 2024

Bridge Street Theatre's Speakeasy Space

44 West Bridge Street, Catskill, NY

Thursday August 29 @ 7:30pm (“Pay What You Will” preview)

Friday August 30 @ 7:30pm (Opening Night)

Saturday August 31 @ 7:30pm

Sunday September 1 @ 2:00pm (“Pay What You Will” performance)

Thursday September 5 @ 7:30pm

Friday September 6 @ 7:30pm

Saturday September 7 @ 7:30pm

Sunday September 8 @ 2:00pm (Closing performance)

Tickets:

Advance tickets available at https://bridgest.org/out-of-order-tickets/

General Admission $28, 18 & under $15

Tickets can also be purchased at the door prior to each performance (on a space available basis) for $30, 18 & under $15

All seating is unreserved

