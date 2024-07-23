CROSS THAT RIVER Celebrates The Legacy Of Black Cowboys At The Hart Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The captivating musical "Cross That River," which delves into the untold stories of Black Cowboys in the American West, is set to grace the stage of the Hart Theater in Rochester, NY, part of the Louis S. Wolk JCC of Greater Rochester, located at 1200 Edgewood Avenue, on September 14 at 5:30 PM for one show only!

This performance is especially significant given Rochester's rich history as the home of Frederick Douglass and a crucial hub for the Underground Railroad.

"Cross That River" tells the riveting story of Blue, a runaway slave who escapes slavery to become one of America's early Black Cowboys. The musical, featuring jazz vocalist/guitarist Allan Harris and a cast of seven, seamlessly weaves together storytelling, music, and history to illuminate the often-overlooked contributions of African Americans in shaping the American West.

The Hart Theater will come alive with the soulful sounds of country, blues, jazz, soul and gospel as the cast of "Cross That River" brings this powerful story to life. Audiences will be transported back in time, experiencing the challenges and triumphs of Blue and other Black Cowboys on the cattle drives after the Civil war. Men and women who defied the odds to create their own destinies.

The musical has received critical acclaim for its powerful narrative and outstanding music. The New York Sun praised its "glorious score" that blends jazz with roots genres of blues, country, jazz and gospel, highlighting its "life-affirming" message. Broadway World described it as “an exhilarating production,” while Theater Pizzazz lauded the show's "spirit and vitality," noting its powerful storytelling and memorable music. “Cross That River" has been performed at prestigious venues such as the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., had a ten-week run off-Broadway at 59E59 Theaters, and toured across the country. The production has been praised for its compelling narrative and rich musical composition, earning accolades for its unique portrayal of an often-overlooked chapter in American history (The New York Sun) (Theater Pizzazz) (Off Off Online) (Broadway World) .

Don't miss this one-night-only performance of "Cross That River" at the Hart Theater, where the past and present converge to celebrate the legacy of Black Cowboys and the enduring spirit of Rochester's fight for freedom. Rochester holds a unique place in American history, known for its pivotal role in the abolitionist movement and as a safe haven for those escaping slavery via the Underground Railroad. Frederick Douglass, a key figure in the fight for freedom and equality, called Rochester his home. "Bringing 'Cross That River' to Rochester is a profound opportunity to connect our local history with the broader narrative of African American perseverance and achievement," says Allan Harris. "It's an honor to perform in a city that played such a critical role in the journey toward freedom and to share the inspiring stories of Black Cowboys with the Rochester community."

Tickets are available now and can be purchased at : http://rochesterfringe.com/tickets-and-shows/cross-that-river

For more information about "Cross That River" and to learn more about the history and legacy of Black Cowboys, visit crossthatriver.com.

