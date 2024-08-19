Bob Holz Will Perform in Concert in Syracuse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jazz fusion drummer and composer Bob Holz will play an album release concert in Syracuse, NY on Wednesday August 21st 2024. MVD Audio Recording Artist Bob Holz recently released his album Night Watch and will play a release celebration concert at the Holiday Inn's Maplewood Bar on 7th North Street at 7PM.

The album Night Watch received a positive review in the September 2024 issue of Downbeat Magazine. The record features ten tracks recorded at Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood, California.

On Wednesday August 21st Holz will lead his band A Vision Forward in a special, showcase set of original, jazz fusion. Joining the internationally acclaimed drummer are Mikal Serafim (guitar) and Vynce Watson(bass). Bob Holz and A Vision Forward has been together since the Fall of 2015 when guitar legend Larry Coryell guested on a series of shows with the band. That collaboration led to Holz recording two albums with Coryell and performing with the Larry Coryell Trio.

Night Watch is Holz's seventh album for MVD Audio and features Brandon Fields-sax, Ralphe Armstrong-bass, Alex Machacek-guitar and Billy Steinway-Keys.

Since his days playing with Larry Coryell, Holz has gone on to record and perform with bassist Darryl Jones of the Rolling Stones, Ralphe Armstrong, Brandon Fields, Dean Brown, Mike Stern, Stanley Clarke, Randy Brecker, John McLaughlin, Jean Luc Ponty, Alex Machacek, Billy Steinway, Steve Weingart, Ric Fierabracci, Jamie Glaser, Airto, Alex Acuna, Joey Heredia, Chet Catallo, Benjamin Shepherd, Elliot Yamin and Ada Rovatti.

Bob endorses Paiste Cymbals, Canopus Drums and Ahead Drumsticks. Official website http://www.bobholzband.com

