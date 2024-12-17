Blackfriars Theatre Will Host Second Annual New Year's Eve Musical Mayhem

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join Blackfriars Theatre for a night of Broadway showstoppers for Blackfriars' New Year's Eve Musical Mayhem, featuring a live band and complimentary dessert and wine reception; running one night only, December 31st at 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Whether you start your night with Blackfriars Theatre or make it the entire party, New Year's Eve Musical Mayhem is guaranteed to deliver on the celebratory spirit! For one night only, six brave Blackfriars artists take the stage for a night of musical roulette. In the first act, each performer sings their show-stopping signature number with a live band backing them … but in act two, the show gets flipped on its head as six new songs are up for grabs, and no one—not even the singers themselves—know who is going to sing which song until they're selected at random by the audience! A special dessert and wine reception is included for all ticket-holders between performances.

This will be Mayhem's second iteration since it was conceived in 2023 by Blackfriars Theatre's artistic director, Brynn Tyszka: “I'm at an age where I don't want to be staying out until midnight anymore, but I've always loved the sparkle and excitement of New Year's Eve. I wanted Blackfriars to be the place where people could go have the time of their lives and do something special to celebrate another year passing while also feeling comfortable bringing the kids along or driving home before the night gets too wild.”

Indeed, the earlier time frame was a draw for many of last year's crowds, according to executive director, Mary Tiballi Hoffman: “After last year's inaugural Musical Mayhem concerts, many of our patrons have been looking forward to New Year's Eve all year! It's my favorite annual event at Blackfriars, as well: a concert where every song is a show-stopper, where every artist is an all-star, and where every patron feels like they are at a party where anything could happen! It's fun, it's spontaneous and it's wildly convenient—a NYE date night for under $100 and you'll be home (or onto your next party) long before the ball drops!"

Blackfriars Theatre provides an intimate theatre-going experience, with 126 seats in a wraparound configuration—audiences are never more than thirty feet from an actor on stage. Because of the limited seating and the sold-out performances last year, it is recommended that patrons purchase their tickets in advance to ensure availability. Audiences can see New Year's Eve Musical Mayhem at Blackfriars Theatre December 31st at 4pm and 7pm. The show runs roughly 60 minutes and includes a dessert and wine reception between performances from 5:30-7:00 p.m.

The Musical Mayhem cast includes Carl Del Buono, Alvis Green, Jade Hill, Lyndsey Lord, Hector Manuel, and Brynn Tyszka; the band includes Lynn Eberhardt, Kristin Shiner-McGuire, and Leah Zicari, led by Julie Covach; the event is emceed by Mary Tiballi Hoffman.

Comments