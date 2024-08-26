Blackfriars Theatre Opens 75th Season With SWEENEY TODD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Blackfriars Theatre will bring murder, meat pies, humor, and heartbreak with Steven Sondheim's Sweeney Todd: the Demon Barber of Fleet Street, running Sept 6-22.

Orignally opening on Broadway in 1979, Steven Sondheim's bloody masterpiece has solidified its place in the theatre canon as everyone's favorite murder musical. Sweeney Todd tells the story of a vengeful barber who teams up with the devilishly shrewd pie maker, Mrs. Lovett, after returning to London from an Australian prison colony. Will he finally reap vengeance on the corrupt judge who unjustly condemned him, or will the tortured ghosts of his past continue to haunt him? With a genius mix of sweeping operatic orchestrations and Sondheim's signature pithy lyrics, Sweeney Todd asks its audience to consider the price of vengeance while providing plenty of opportunities to laugh, cry, and delight in the horror of a cult classic.

Leading the creative team for this production is Blackfriars Theatre's artistic director, Brynn Tyszka. “Hal Prince, who directed the original Broadway production, staged the show to include massive themes relating to the negative impacts of industrialism,” says Tyszka. “Sondheim's true intention in writing the piece, however, was simply to create a small-scale, bone-chilling horror story. Our intimate space provides the perfect atmosphere to accomplish just that, and this cast of all-star vocalists performing this epic material will jolt the audiences right out of their seats!”

Tyszka isn't the only Blackfriars leader who has been attacking this challenging piece: executive director, Mary Tiballi Hoffman, will take to the stage as the aforementioned fiendish plot driver, Mrs. Lovett. “Blackfriars has a long history of producing Sondheim's works, and we can think of no better way to kick off this special anniversary season of theatre making than with perhaps his most iconic masterpiece,” says Hoffman. “Originally produced at Blackfriars in 1988, this crowd favorite makes its return with a new cast and concept, and judging by the ticket sales, Rochester audiences are ready to sink their teeth back into this tale of murder and meat pies!”

In support of this much-anticipated production, Blackfriars leadership is proud to list Salena's Mexican Restaurant as a sponsor, as well as their season sponsor Trillium Health. “As we enter this momentous anniversary season for Blackfriars,” says Tyszka, “we are thrilled to kick it off with the support of trusted partners who have been heralding our artistic ambitions for years. They know better than anyone that we've worked hard to select a series of titles for Blackfriars' 75th season that will thrill and inspire our audiences—and ultimately keep them coming back for more!”

The team notes that this production is expected to sell out. Audiences can see Sweeney Todd at Blackfriars Theatre through September 22nd.

The Sweeney Todd cast includes Jordan Bachmann (Ensemble, et al), George Barberi (Adolfo Pirelli), Lucas Casey Brown (Anthony), John Caboot (Beadle Bamford), Mitchell Canfield (Mr. Fogg, et al), Carl Del Buono (Sweeney Todd), Mary Tiballi Hoffman (Mrs. Lovett), Lani Toyama Hoskins (Ensemble), Jane Huffer (ensemble), Lyndsey Lord (ensemble), Jenna Lucas (ensemble), Katelyn Machnica (Beggar Woman), David Munnell (Judge Turpin), Grace Plassmeyer (Johanna), Ann Rhody (ensemble), Abigail Rice (ensemble), Nate River (ensemble, et al), Max Ruscio (Tobias), Jonathon Sengupta (ensemble). The show is directed by Brynn Tyszka, musically directed by Andy Pratt, and assistant directed by Mandi Lynn Griffith.

