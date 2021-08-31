BWW Review: MAN OF LAMANCHA at Mac-Haydn Theatre Makes a Delightful Return

The Mac-Haydn Theatre strives to present innovative, diverse and professional musical theatre productions to the residents of Columbia County and beyond. They cultivate young talent for careers in theatre and seek to provide a supportive environment for the creation of new musical theatre works.

Gabe Belyeu

Photos: Ann Kielbasa

A moving tale about a man's refusal to give up his impossible dream, inspired by Miguel de Cervantes' masterpiece Don Quixote. Powerful, brutal, hilarious, and heartbreaking, MAN OF LA MANCHA celebrates the perseverance of someone who refuses to relinquish his ideals or his passion. The celebrated score includes "The Impossible Dream," "I, Don Quixote," and "Dulcinea."

Anthony Velez

Photos: Ann Kielbasa

Leading the cast as Miguel de Cervantes/Don Quixote is Gabe Belyeu. Maya Cuevas, plays Aldonza, and Anthony Velez plays Sancho Panza. Rounding out the cast in featured roles are Kylan Ross as Padre, Andrew Burton Kelley as the Duke and Dr. Carrasco, Kelly Gabrielle Murphy as Antonia, Rachel Pantazis as the Housekeeper, and Chris Frazier as the Captain and Barber. The entire company does very well at presenting the timeless tale. Some of the supporting players seem to embody the characters they portray more consistently and convincingly. I don't suggest this is a fatal flaw or glaring issue that diminishes the overall quality, nor one's enjoyment of the production. It does, however, differentiate between very good-ness and greatness, particularly in leading players.

Maya Cuevas

Photos: Ann Kielbasa

MAN OF LA MANCHA is directed by Todd Underwood and associate directed by Erin Spears Ledford, with movement coordination by Ashley DeLane Burger and music direction by David Maglione. The production's costume design by Kurt Alger and scenic design by Andrew Gmoser are particularly effective and noteworthy.



MAN OF LA MANCHA continues through September 5th at The Mac-Haydn Theatre in Chatham, NY. Vaccination is required for all patrons and proof is required at entry. For tickets and details visit http://www.machaydntheatre.org/ or call the box office at (518) 392-9292.