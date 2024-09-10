BWW Q&A: Joy Del Valle on WEST SIDE STORY at OFC Creations Theatre Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet is transported to the vibrant battleground of New York City’s West Side in the 1950s as two young, idealistic lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs, the "American" Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks. Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence and prejudice is one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching and relevant musical dramas of our time. Unforgettable musical numbers include ‘Tonight,’ ‘Something’s Coming,’ ‘America,’ ‘One Hand, One Heart,’ and equally mesmerizing choreography to ‘Mambo,’ ‘Cool,’ and ‘The Rumble.’

West Side Story changed the face of musical theatre forever when it debuted on the Great White Way in 1957, the lyrics "There's a place for us, somewhere a place for us..." couldn't resonate any louder than it does today, hailed as an “indisputable, boundary-busting masterpiece” (The New York Times).

OFC Creations Theatre Center is a professional regional performing arts center proudly based in Rochester, NY. Since 2005, OFC has been creating unique, beloved, and high caliber theatrical productions under the direction of Eric Vaughn Johnson.

PRO-SEASON: OFC's Broadway in Brighton Series is a professional line up of musical productions featuring performers from New York City, Los Angeles, and across the country. Many actors have performed on Broadway, on National Tours, and in major motion pictures. This subscription based series includes popular shows that are rarely produced in the region.

EDUCATION: OFC's educational programs offers opportunities for students ages 4 to 18 to take the stage through classes in acting, singing and dance. Students can perform in full shows that rehearse afterschool and weekends as well as in OFC's massive summer camp program, ROC Summer Theatre Experience.

​The staff at OFC is comprised of current theatre professionals focused on creating the next generation of theatre professionals and high caliber productions. Johnson has assembled a team of artists and teaching artists with major credits, and continues to grow and expand the team to meet the high demand for performing arts in the Rochester region.

Joy Del Valle is thrilled to be performing in West Side Story for the 7th time! Select credits: Tours: International Tour of West Side Story (Rosalia, Maria alternate). Regional: Maria in West Side Story (Phoenix Theatre Company), West Side Story (PCLO & KC Starlight Co-Pro), West Side Story (Lyric Opera of Chicago), Holiday Inn (Arts Center Coastal Carolina), Cinderella (Phoenix Theater Company), Fiddler on the Roof (Goodspeed), Annie Get Your Gun (Goodspeed), Once On This Island (STONC), In The Heights (Beck Center), A Christmas Carol (Hartford Stage). Love and thanks to PMA. Baldwin Wallace MT. www.joydelvalle.com @joyrdelvalle

What initially drew you to West Side Story and the character of Maria?

In my opinion, West Side Story has the best score ever written and I desperately wanted to sing it. It is also is one of the few musicals about Puerto Ricans. When I play Maria, I get to tell my grandmothers story, and that means everything to me. My Abuelos moved to the USA from Puerto Rico when they were young to start a family. Life wasn't easy for them in America, but they wanted to provide opportunities and a better life for their children; Maria's story is similar. Performing West Side gives me the opportunity to keep my family’s stories alive and honor their legacy.

Having played Maria seven times, how do you keep your performance fresh and unique each time?

Actually, I have played three characters: Maria, Rosalia, and Consuelo! Each time I perform the show, especially as a new character, I gain a different perspective on the story, which allows me to constantly learn new things about this magnificent musical. It helps keep the performance fresh because it truly is different every time! During my training at the William Esper Studio, I learned that immersing yourself in the character's world and setting aside your personal life is essential for an authentic performance. Although this approach can be challenging, I’ve found it to be a more sustainable and healthier way to perform this particular show regularly.

Can you share any memorable experiences from your international tour of West Side Story?

Ah I have so many! Beginning rehearsals in Singapore at Marina Bay Sands, spending the day at an elephant sanctuary outside of Bangkok, learning rugby from the Paris rugby team (those guys are STRONG), the list goes on! Hands down the most “pinch me” moment on tour was performing in Paris at La Seine Musicale. I remember singing the balcony scene for the first time in that venue and feeling this incredible wave of emotion wash over me. I was singing one of the most beautiful songs ever written in a city I never even dreamed of performing in! Truly an unbelievable feeling.

How does it feel to be making your debut at the OFC Creations Theatre Center?

I am so excited to perform at the OFC Creations Theatre Center and bring this timeless story to Rochester. Everyone at the theater has been lovely and I know we are going to put together a memorable production!

West Side Story is a powerful story with a strong message, what do you hope audiences take away from the performance?

In a time when our country feels deeply divided, I hope people walk away feeling encouraged to treat one another with greater empathy and respect. Whether it’s embracing differing beliefs, reflecting on our own biases, or simply listening to one another, there’s no justification for leading with hate. Love should always prevail!

What is your favorite musical number in West Side Story and why?

Definitely Tonight Quintet! The thrill of having everyone on stage singing five-part harmonies is unmatched. When I performed it at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, we called it the 'wall of sound' because it included both the cast and the entire Lyric Opera Chorus. It was magnificent! And, of course, I get to sing a high C, which is a blast!

Why must audiences come and see the show?

If you haven't seen West Side Story live, you absolutely MUST catch this production! West Side Story is an iconic work of art that confronts issues that are still relevant today. The music is transformative, and OFC Creations has assembled an exceptional cast of both local and out-of-town artists. As always, support your local theater and come see this fantastic production!

