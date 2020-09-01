Austin Pendleton Directs COLLECTED STORIES Starring Judy Rosenblatt and Annemarie Hagenaars

COLLECTED STORIES will be presented at KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival.

Ensconced in her cosily messy, book-infested Greenwich Village apartment, Professor Ruth Steiner, an aging, established short story writer and professor, agrees to take on 26-year-old graduate student, Lisa Morrison, as her assistant. Over the course of six years, their student-teacher relationship evolves. When Ruth shares the details of her youthful affair with real-life poet Delmore Schwartz, the question of who has control over memories - the one who lives them or the one who writes about them - is the complex dilemma that confronts the young author and her revered mentor.

Hailing from NYC and the Netherlands, Judy Rosenblatt and Annemarie Hagenaars met over Zoom, and, attracted and delighted by what they saw of each other's work, (and having checked each other out on social media!) and encouraged by the iconic director Austin Pendleton, began to work on this engaging, multi-dimensional play. Over a period of 5 months, they delved into the characters of the two fabulously layered characters they portrayed, researched with delight, the real life poet, Delmore Schwartz, (the secret love in Ruth Steiner's life), explored the Beat Greenwich Village scene of the '50's, and, at the Zero hour, applied and got accepted into the Fabulous KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival!!!

Judy Rosenblatt & Annemarie Hagenaars in Donald Margulies' COLLECTED STORIES, directed by the award winning director Austin Pendleton.

The 2020 KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival, will host performances on: Tuesday, 9/15 5:30pm; Saturday 9/19 5:30pm; Monday 9/21 6:30pm; Thursday 9/24 7:30pm.

$5 tickets now on sale at: rochesterfringe.com where more information is also available.

Words from the director Austin Pendleton:

"I have seen many renditions of COLLECTED STORIES and never seen one that hasn't been very exciting. This rendition by Judy and Annemarie is right up there with the best of them. I would love to see them render the whole play. I think a lot of other people would too."

More about Fringe: Since its debut in 2012, the KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival has become one of the most successful fringe festivals in the U.S., as well as the largest multi-arts festival in New York State. The 2019 Fringe attracted more than 100,000 attendees to over 665 performances and events - of which 219 were free of charge - in 25+ downtown venues. Due to COVID-19-related health and safety regulations, 2020's 12-day festival will be a virtual, online one. It will feature an open-access portion submitted by artists, as well as some safely-enjoyed headline shows curated by the Fringe. The non-profit organization's overarching mission is to provide a platform for artists to share their ideas and develop their skills, as well as to make arts readily accessible to audiences, while stimulating downtown Rochester both culturally and economically.

