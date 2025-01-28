Artist Kathleen Bolin IMMERSING HERSELF INTO THE LANDSCAPE On View At Pittsford Fine Art

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From a young age, Kathleen Bolin's love of nature was formed while spending summers on the shores of Lake Ontario, where her family cottage was located. Swimming, exploring abandoned buildings, orchards, wooded areas and creeks were among her favorite things to do. Kathleen made lifelong friends and memories with the colorful summer residents there.

It's not a stretch that she now loves painting en plein air, immersing herself in the landscape and utilizing her senses to portray the scene. Her paintings become love letters to nature. Kathleen also paints portraits and figures, striving to capture an emotional element that she sees and feels as she works.

Meet Kathleen on First Friday, February 7, from 5 to 8 pm at Pittsford Fine Art. Kathleen will be exhibiting a variety of work from her early years of painting to those completed more recently. Pittsford Fine Art, a gallery owned and run by 23 prominent regional painters, is open Tuesday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm and until 8 pm each First Friday.

Parking is available in front of the gallery, at 4 North Main Street, or in the nearby public parking lot. Pittsford Fine Art is on the web at pittsfordfineart.com.

