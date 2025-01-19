News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Adam Pascal and More Will Lead A GIRL I KNOW at the Landmark Theatre

The performance is on February 12th at 7:30 PM.

By: Jan. 19, 2025
Adam Pascal and More Will Lead A GIRL I KNOW at the Landmark Theatre Image
A Girl I Know The Musical is coming to the Landmark Theatre next month.  Love, obsession, and twisted desires collide to take you on a musical journey through the mind of a femme fatale, smart, sexy, and just the right amount of crazy, A Girl I Know tells the story of our stunning protagonist, Jeni, the men obsessed with her, and a beautifully twisted, fiercely protective mother.

Legendary stars Adam Pascal, Rob Evan, Haley Swindal, and Chloe Lowery will take the stage, backed by a powerful 75-piece orchestra with inspired by Gershwin and a timeless style. These iconic performers will leave you breathless with their show-stopping performances, making this the PERFECT Valentine’s Day date night.

Join in on February 12th at 7:30 PM at the Landmark Theatre for a one-night-only concert event featuring music, drama, and unforgettable performances you won’t want to miss!




