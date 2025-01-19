Adam Pascal and More Will Lead A GIRL I KNOW at the Landmark Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A Girl I Know The Musical is coming to the Landmark Theatre next month. Love, obsession, and twisted desires collide to take you on a musical journey through the mind of a femme fatale, smart, sexy, and just the right amount of crazy, A Girl I Know tells the story of our stunning protagonist, Jeni, the men obsessed with her, and a beautifully twisted, fiercely protective mother.

Legendary stars Adam Pascal, Rob Evan, Haley Swindal, and Chloe Lowery will take the stage, backed by a powerful 75-piece orchestra with inspired by Gershwin and a timeless style. These iconic performers will leave you breathless with their show-stopping performances, making this the PERFECT Valentine’s Day date night.

Join in on February 12th at 7:30 PM at the Landmark Theatre for a one-night-only concert event featuring music, drama, and unforgettable performances you won’t want to miss!

Comments