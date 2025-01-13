ANYTHING GOES & More to be Presented at The SUNY Cortland Performing Arts Department

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The SUNY Cortland Performing Arts Department is back at work this spring semester preparing to bring local audiences tender tales in an intimate and theatrical setting, as well as the no-holds-barred glitz and glamour of golden age musical theatre.

Up first: Discover the powerful and tender story of three generations of extraordinary women in Eleemosynary, the critically acclaimed play by Lee Blessing, directed by Ithaca and NYC based stage and screen director Adara Alston. Dorothea, the eccentric matriarch (played by Olivia Celis); Artie, her fiercely independent daughter (played by Erin DeGraw); and Echo, the granddaughter caught between their worlds (played by Ann Marie Thorell), navigate a tale of words, wings, and the courage to soar!

Audiences will be captivated by the raw emotion and intellectual depth of this highly theatrical production, as it explores the fragile bonds that hold family together. With Alston's masterful direction, Eleemosynary promises to deliver a performance that is both deeply moving and richly engaging. Performances are scheduled for February 27th, 28th and March 1st at 7:30 PM, and a matinee on March 2nd at 2 PM. All performances will be held at Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown, offering an intimate setting to fully immerse yourself in this poignant story.

Also on the Dowd Fine Arts mainstage: Prepare to set sail for a night of laughter, romance, and timeless tunes with Cole Porter's "Anything Goes", directed by Kevin T. Halpin and music director Ben Kapilow. Whether you're a seasoned theater fan or a first-time sailor, the hilarious antics of mistaken identities, forbidden love, and toe-tapping numbers will leave you singing all the way home. Performances will be held April 4th, 5th, 11th and 12th at 7:30pm with matinee performances on April 6th and 13th at 2pm. The talented cast includes Harry Sperduto as the charming Billy Crocker, Emily Reilly as debutante Hope Harcourt, Louis Bianco V as the bumbling Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, Ryan Rodriguez as the hapless gangster, Moonface Martin and Heather Hayes in the tour-de-force role of Reno Sweeney.

Featuring iconic Cole Porter songs such as "I Get a Kick Out of You", "It's De-Lovely", and "Blow, Gabriel, Blow"; and with its high-energy dance numbers and witty humor, Anything Goes is a timeless classic that continues to delight audiences around the world.

Comments