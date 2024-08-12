AMOR 93.1 FM's Amor En Vivo Concert Will Return This Fall at UBS Arena

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



93.1 Amor and La Música have announced the star-studded lineup for Amor En Vivo, a spectacular celebration of Hispanic music taking place on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at UBS Arena, located 30 minutes from Penn Station or Grand Central via LIRR, in Belmont Park, New York.

Following the success of last year’s event, Amor En Vivo promises to deliver an extraordinary evening featuring an unparalleled roster of Latin music legends. The concert will showcase performances by Alejandro Fernández, Sebastián Yatra, Camila, Reik and more artists to be announced. This remarkable line up of artists will unite for a night of electrifying performances, bringing together fans for a night of unforgettable music and passion. This event continues our tradition of offering exceptional live music experiences celebrating the rich tapestry of Hispanic culture.

Amor En Vivo reflects La Música's commitment to presenting innovative and high-caliber events that resonate with the Hispanic community. With a focus on delivering top-tier entertainment, this concert is set to be the highlight of the year for Latin music enthusiasts.

Tickets for Amor En Vivo will go on sale Friday, August 16, 2024, at 10:00 AM EST. through www.ticketmaster.com.

Don't miss the chance to be part of this extraordinary event!

93.1 Amor and La Música are dedicated to bringing the best in Latin music and entertainment to audiences across the U.S., providing platforms that celebrate Hispanic culture through exceptional live events and engaging broadcasts.

Experience the passion and energy of Amor En Vivo—an event that promises to be a night to remember!

You can join the conversation by using the hashtag #AmorEnVivo2024, and on social media: Instagram @amor931fm, Facebook.com/amor931fm, X @amor931fm





Comments

SPONSORED BY OFC CREATIONS THEATRE